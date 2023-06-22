Timothy McDevitt to Join Reading Symphony Orchestra For July 4 Concert

A Reading native, McDevitt went on to receive degrees from Juilliard and has performed with leading opera houses and orchestras around the world.

Jun. 22, 2023

The Reading Symphony Orchestra will present a Star Spangled Spectacular on Tuesday July 4th at Enersys Headquarters in Reading, PA. Acclaimed baritone, Timothy McDevitt, joins the Orchestra singing Broadway favorites. Andrew Constantine conducts.

Grounds open at 6:30pm with the concert beginning at 8pm. A spectacular fireworks display follows. Tickets are free and can be registered for online at Click Here


Recommended For You