Timothy McDevitt to Join Reading Symphony Orchestra For July 4 Concert

The Reading Symphony Orchestra will present a Star Spangled Spectacular on Tuesday July 4th at Enersys Headquarters in Reading, PA. Acclaimed baritone, Timothy McDevitt, joins the Orchestra singing Broadway favorites. Andrew Constantine conducts.

A Reading native, McDevitt went on to receive degrees from Juilliard and has performed with leading opera houses and orchestras around the world.

Grounds open at 6:30pm with the concert beginning at 8pm. A spectacular fireworks display follows. Tickets are free and can be registered for online at Click Here

