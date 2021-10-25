Theatre Ariel Brings International Works Of Jewish Theatre To Greater Philadelphia

Theatre Ariel's 2021-22 Salon Ariel season features new and established works of Jewish theatre by playwrights from the US, Canada, and Israel. Theatre Ariel is crossing time and space to bring to life Jewish stories about going forth physically, spiritually, and emotionally, plays that reveal the universal human spirit, its challenges, and aspirations.

The company's 31st season begins, Oct. 30-November 7, with the provocative and timely Cherry Docs by award-winning Canadian playwright David Gow. When a Jewish lawyer agrees to defend a Skinhead accused of a vicious murder, both are forced to confront the hatred in their hearts.

Theatre Ariel's 4 Salons will be presented both in-person and virtually. All in-person audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination. Theatre Ariel's staff and artists are fully vaccinated as well. For the safety and comfort of our audience, Theatre Ariel's Salons will not be in private homes for this season rather in venues that will enable greater social distancing. For tickets and Theatre Ariel memberships go to www.theatreariel.org