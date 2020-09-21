The Wilma Theater Participates In Worldwide Reading Of Andrei Kureichik's INSULTED. BELARUS(SIA)

The play will be available for streaming on Saturday, September 26 at 8PM.

The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia will be one of dozens theaters from around the world that will present a reading of acclaimed playwright Andrei Kureichik's INSULTED. BELARUS(SIA). The play, which examines the current political crisis unfolding in Belarus, will be available for streaming via the Wilma website on Saturday, September 26 at 8PM. Although the reading is free, audience members are encouraged to make a donation to the Belarus Free Theatre.

Insulted. Belarus(sia) tells the story of the first month of the ongoing Belarusian revolution, where the people are protesting after President Alexander Lukashenko - known as Europe's last dictator - claimed victory in a contested election. Polls showed Lukashenko badly trailing his opponent. The unprecedented national protests have continued despite mass arrests, police brutality, and the torture of protestors.

Insulted. Belarus(sia) features characters inspired by the real life political leaders and protestors, with some dialogue taken verbatim from the public record.

"I hope that the effort of the theaters worldwide producing readings of Insulted. Belarus(sia) by Andrei Kureichik will help attract some attention of the Americans to this issue. I feel like the themes of stolen presidential elections and of the Russian influence aren't completely alien for the current American political moment." Wilma Lead Artistic Director Yury Urnov, who is directing the reading.

To explore more about Kureichik, read his recent essay published in American Theatre here: https://www.americantheatre.org/2020/08/24/theatre-in-belarus-we-will-never-be-the-same/

The Wilma will be joining theaters across the globe in presenting the reading of INSULTED. BELARUS(SIA), including companies in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, the United Kingdom, Kiev, and more. The script was translated into English by John Freedman. The Wilma cast of INSULTED. BELARUS(SIA) includes Krista Apple, Taysha Marie Canales, Keith J. Conallen, Melanye Finister, Jered McLenigan, Brandon J. Pierce, and Steven Rishard. The reading will take place on September 26 at 8PM. For more information, visit Wilmatheater.org.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT: Andrei Kureichik is one of the top playwrights, screenwriters and producers in Belarus. Author of some 30 plays, he has 17 credits on IMDB as a screenwriter, 4 as a producer, 3 as a director. His plays have been performed at the prestigious Moscow Art Theatre and Janka Kupala Theaters in Moscow and Minsk, as well as at numerous theatres throughout the former Soviet Union. Andrei wrote a much-read article about the events in Belarus two weeks ago for American Theater magazine. He is a member of the Coordinating Council of Belarus, whose members are called upon to lead the transition to a new government in Belarus. Many of the members are now in prison.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR: Born in Moscow, Russia, Wilma Theater Co-Artistic Director Yury Urnov graduated from the Russian Academy of Theater Art (GITIS) in 2000 with an MFA and since then has directed over 40 productions in his home country, Europe, and Africa.His recent professional directing credits in the US include Hedda Gabler and Ubu Roi at Cutting Ball Theater in San Francisco, the award-winning Thr3e Zisters at Salvage Vanguard Theater in Austin, The Pillowman at Forum Theater in DC, Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play at the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, Putin on Ice and One Hour Eighteen Minutes with ACME Corporation Theater of Baltimore, and also KISS, Marie Antoinette, and You for Me for You at Woolly Mammoth Theater in DC, where Yury has been a proud company member since 2014. In 2009-2011, he was a Fulbright Scholar in Residence at Towson University, MD where he still teaches. Yury serves as an Associate Director of the Center for International Theater Development, Baltimore. During his 20-year long partnership with the CITD Yury participated in and co-produced multiple US-East European cultural exchange projects. He also translated plays of Martin McDonagh, Sarah Ruhl, and Edward Albee into Russian, and several contemporary Russian plays into English.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You