The Phoenix Theatre Honors William Shakespeare Daily With The Pointless Shakespeare Knowledge Challenge

The Phoenix Theatre has found a fun and inventive way to engage community and celebrate Shakespeare leading up to his birthday on April 23rd.

The local theatre company is taking it across the internet to offer The Pointless Shakespeare Knowledge Challenge every weekday, Monday-Friday at 12 noon on Instagram (@phoenixtheatrepa). The challenge has already started and will culminate in a celebration and a live virtual birthday party for William Shakespeare on April 23rd at 7 pm.

The Pointless Shakespeare Knowledge Challenge is hosted by Phoenix Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Andrés Gallardo Bustillo and will feature a different guest every day. The guests will be Phoenix Theatre Resident Company Members and Apprentices, people from the local theatre community and other special guests. Each guest will have one minute to answer a Shakespeare related question. The Challenge is all in good fun and actual Shakespearean knowledge is definitely not required. On April 23, the Challenge concludes with a BYOC (Bring Your Own Cake) online party at 7 p.m. in celebration of William Shakespeare's Birthday. At the event, Phoenix Theatre's Resident Company and Apprentices will present scenes, songs, and monologues from the works of Shakespeare.



"It's a silly and ridiculous game. We want our audience to see how playful Shakespeare can be," said Phoenix Theatre Artistic Director and co-founder Seth Reich. "It's all about entertainment and bringing people together to engage in a fun activity in these strange and confusing times."





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You