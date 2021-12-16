The Philly POPS Is Ready With A Brand-New Beatâ€”DANCIN' IN THE STREETS: THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN

The Philly POPS gets grooving with the sounds of Hitsville, USA in Dancin' in the Streets: The Music of Motown February 18-20, 2022 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

The performance features the full Philly POPS orchestra on timeless Motown hits, including songs from iconic artists Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder and more-with a nod to Philly's own legendary producers, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

Celebrating the Motown sound, the POPS welcomes guest conductor Byron Stripling with Hairspray stars Shayna Steele and Chester Gregory and American Idol finalist and charted R&B artist Michael Lynche.

"The Motown sound captures so many emotions-love, joy, resilience and more-which is why these songs stand the test of time," said POPS President Frank Giordano. "I love this music ... the way it makes you feel, and the way it moves the audience."

Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.phillypops.org/motown. Dancin' in the Streets: The Music of Motown runs February 18, 19 and 20 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

As part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Safe and Clean Commitment, guests are required to provide proof of vaccination and must wear masks while in the building. The Philly POPS proudly partners with Art-Reach for their ACCESS Program. ACCESS cardholders can purchase tickets for the reduced price of $2 per ticket.

Performance repertoire: