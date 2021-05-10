The Philly POPS Announces Dates for 2021â€“2022 Lights Up! Showtime! Season

The Philly POPS announced today the dates for the 2021-2022 Lights Up! Showtime! season, a dynamic new lineup featuring eight exciting shows, with all-new programs and returning fan-favorite guest artists.

The 2021-2022 Lights Up! Showtime! season is now on sale at www.phillypops.org.

"As we look to the future for the return of live music, we're so excited to announce this new season," said Frank Giordano, President and CEO of The Philly POPS. "This season has something for everyone - and we're looking forward to seeing the talents of Music Director David Charles Abell and guest conductors Rickey Minor and Byron Stripling. This season promises to be one of our best yet!"

"I'm delighted to lead the POPS as Music Director and Principal Conductor through this stellar season," said Music Director David Charles Abell. "The theme for this season, Lights Up! Showtime! speaks to our intention to light up the city with music. This season features an original show that I've created - HAMMERSTEIN: The Song is You. I'll also conduct POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! And More..., A Philly POPS Christmas, POPS Rocks Let It Be, and Star Wars: A Galaxy of Music. And of course, this season will include plenty of surprises!"

In addition to the 2021-2022 Subscription Series, the POPS will also continue building its efforts outside of the concert hall-namely through The Salute Series, POPS in Schools, and POPS in Schools @ HOME programs, which further the POPS' commitment to the City of Philadelphia and its people.

2021-22 Season:

SINATRA: A MAN AND HIS MUSIC

Presented By Citizens Bank

SEPTEMBER 24-26, 2021

Rickey Minor, conductor

SINATRA: A Man and hisa??Musica??willa??featurea??Sinatra at the Sands, the iconic 1966 album with the Chairman, the Count Basie Orchestra, and the incandescent talent of Quincy Jones as Music Director, Conductor, and Arranger. Returning favorite, vocalist Michael Andrew, brings Sinatra's swagger and style back to the stage.a??

Making his Subscription Series debut with the POPS is explosive, Emmy award-winning guest conductor Rickey Minor. Rickey is a perfect fit for this program,a??with household name experience-Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Adele, and Jennifer Hudson-and as Quincy's mentee and friend.a??

Swing along to your favorites, "Come Fly With Me," "I've Got a Crush on You,"a??anda??"Fly Me to the Moon," with energetic POPS fan-favorite, Michael Andrew! Come fly with the POPS!a??

POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! And More...

NOVEMBER 17, 20, and 21, 2021

David Charles Abell, conductor

Mamma Mia, here we go againa??-a??it's time to get your dancing shoes on! Hear the POPS' Signature Sound on the hits of one of pop music's greatest-selling bands, ABBA!a??

The sensational Finnish vocal groupa??Rajatona??brings their boundless energy to the POPS for a night of ABBA's best - boogie along to "Dancing Queen,"a??"Gimmea??Gimmea??Gimme," and "Chiquitita."



Rajatona??has released 16 different albums. In 2017,a??Rajatona??celebrateda??20 years of music-making with one double platinum, three platinum,a??and eight gold records in Finland,a??as their worldwide record salesa??have hita??over 400,000 copies altogether.a??

A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season

DECEMBER 4-18, 2021

David Charles Abell, conductor

All the glitter and warmth ofa??Philly's favorite holiday traditiona??is back for another dazzlinga??season!a??Returning froma??lasta??year'sa??incrediblea??holidaya??program,a??David Charles Abell brings thea??explosive,a??jaw-dropping talent ofa??Hamiltona??star Mandy Gonzalez back fora??hera??fourtha??Christmas with the POPS.a??Mandy's performances of "Have Yourself A Merrya??Littlea??Christmas"a??anda??"Do You Hear What I Hear" made a Christmas that no one could forget.

This all-new original program will feature the perennial POPS favorites: The Philly POPS Festival Chorus, The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir, The Philadelphia Boys Choir, organist Peter Richard Conte, and of course, Santa,a??for another can't-miss holidaya??extravaganza.a??

Dancin' In The Streets: The Music of Motown

FEBRUARY 18-20, 2022

Byron Stripling, conductor

Experience the magic of MOTOWN! This program features smash hits made famous by artists like Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, The Temptations,a??and the one and only Stevie Wonder.a??Songs include "Ain'ta??No Mountain High Enough," "Dancinga??Ina??Thea??Street," "All Night Long," "My Girl," "Superstition," and more.a??

Celebrate the legendary "Motown Sound" witha??guest conductor Byron Stripling, Hairspraya??stars Shayna Steele and Chester Gregory, witha??American Idola??finalist and charted R&B artist Michaela??Lynche.a??Audiences will be transformed by the powerful music of Motown with these authentic arrangements and exciting, young talented musicians.

POPS Rocks: Let It Be

MARCH 11-13, 2022

David Charles Abell, conductor

The Beatles changed the rock and roll landscape forever,a??and the POPSa??isa??back to celebrate their final studioa??release:a??Let it Be. The program features hits including "Across the Universe," "The Long and Winding Road," and of course, "Let it Be" from this iconic album. In addition, the POPS will play from thea??Revolvera??songbook. This time, the focus is on this latter-day music of rock's most famous band as interpreted by the full orchestra.a??a??

Joining the POPS for this 50tha??Anniversary Celebrationa??isa??the beloved Classical Mystery Tour.a??

HAMMERSTEIN: The Song is You

APRIL 1-3, 2022

David Charles Abell, conductor

With credits to 1,589 unforgettable songs and 5 ground-breaking musicals, includinga??Oklahoma!,a??The Sound of Music, anda??South Pacific, Oscar Hammerstein 2nda??shaped both American musical theater and the careers of his successors, particularly that of his neighbor and protÃ©gÃ©, Stephen Sondheim.a??a??

Music Director David Charles Abell brings the Golden Age dazzle of Broadway to this enchanting tribute. Hammerstein, who lived the final 20 years of his life in Doylestown, was an extraordinary luminary, and his monumental achievements earned him 2 Oscars, 8 Tonys, and 2 Pulitzer prizes.a??

Audience members can expect favoritesa??such as "I'ma??Gonnaa??Wash That Man Righta??Outtaa??My Hair," "People Will Say We're in Love," and "Edelweiss"a??with three musical theater powerhouses, Liz Callaway, Damian Humbley, and Rosena M. Hill Jackson.

S'Wonderful! S'Gershwin!

MAY 13-15, 2022

Byron Stripling, conductor

Peter Neroa??performed aa??memorablea??"Rhapsody in Blue"a??ata??thea??POPS'a??first-ever performance in 1979,a??kicking offa??the POPS'a??storieda??42-yeara??history witha??one of America's greatest songwriters and composers, George Gershwin.a??



Guest conductor Byron Stripling presents the besta??worka??of thisa??incandescent talenta??with this program, featuringa??music froma??Porgy and Bess,a??An American in Paris, and more!a??The program features some of the hottest stars of new Broadway, POPS favorites Nikki RenÃ©e Daniels,a??unforgettablea??Disney princessa??Allison Blackwell-fresh from her July 3rda??triumph,a??and Ryan Silverman, last seena??with the POPSa??in Abell'sa??Bernsteina??retrospective. Piano virtuoso Charlie Albright will perform "Rhapsody in Blue" with his dynamic, exciting style.



"S'Wonderful,"a??"I Got Rhythm,"a??"Summertime,"a??"Love is Here to Stay"a??anda??more!a??

Star Wars: A Galaxy of Music

JUNE 17-19 2022

David Charles Abell, conductor

Thea??force is strong!a??The Philly POPS sets course for a galaxy far, far away with the music that changed cinema forever. Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell conducts piecesa??from each of thesea??iconic films.a??

Geta??goosebumpsa??froma??the "Main Theme"a??of thata??very first blockbuster film.a??Thrilla??to the suspense of the "Duel of the Fates." John Williams' soaring scores are rich with unforgettable themes,a??reminiscent of galactic landscapes. Williams composed the scores for all ninea??Star Warsa??films, starting witha??A New Hopea??in 1977, and has won six GRAMMY awards and eight nominations,a??just for his work witha??the saga.a??a??

Join the Rebellion and come in costume as your favorite character to hear the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra performing the iconic soundtrack as it wasa??originallya??recorded!



For more details on the Lights Up! Showtime! season, visit www.phillypops.org.