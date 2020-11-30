The Philly POPS Announces Addition Of Four New Members To Board Of Directors

The Philly POPS has announced today the official addition of four new members to The Philly POPS' board of directors: Dr. Rollo Dilworth of Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance, Jim Dever of Bank of America, Robert "Bobby" Donio of Frank Donio, Inc., and Dino Petrongolo of A.P. Construction.

The board of directors has evolved extensively since it was rebuilt by POPS President and CEO Frank Giordano following his appointment in 2013. Today, with the addition of these four leading Philadelphians, the POPS board has reached 32 members.

"I'm pleased to welcome these four influential figures to The Philly POPS' board of directors," said Joan Carter, Chair of the POPS' board of directors Nominating and Governance Committee. "The POPS is a central part of Philadelphia's cultural landscape, and these new board members will help drive the POPS into the future in every way, during a time when innovation is key for arts organizations."

One of these board members, Dr. Rollo Dilworth, already has close ties to the POPS through his position and work in music education as Vice Dean and Professor at Temple University's Boyer College of Music. Temple University is an important partner in the POPS' POPS in Schools program, which provides supplemental music education to students in the School District of Philadelphia. While educating School District students, POPS in Schools and Temple University also provide professional development for Temple music education students. In the program at the Isaac Sheppard School in Kensington, 40-year School District teacher Diane Dannenfelser mentors and teaches Temple students through classroom management and engagement-skills that are best learned by working directly with students. With his appointment, Dr. Rollo Dilworth joins another Temple University educator, POPS Artistic Director for Jazz Terell Stafford, in helping grow POPS in Schools to serve even more students throughout the School District of Philadelphia.

Additionally, Bank of America has been a sponsor of the POPS for several years. The appointment of Jim Dever will strengthen the relationship even further. This sponsorship has been integral in the presentation of the POPS' trademark Comcast NBCUniversal Salute Series, which honors members of the service community with free performances reaching hundreds of thousands of people in the Philadelphia area.

Along with this announcement comes the retirement of a longtime board member, Barry Magarick, formerly of Magarick Advertising. The board has passed a resolution, thanking Barry for his time and service on the POPS' board.

"With these new board members, we've expanded the POPS into a very different organization than it was 10 years ago," said Frank Giordano, President and CEO, The Philly POPS. "These new board members will bring insight from a variety of different perspectives that we will find helpful going forward, and we're glad to have them on board."

Shows View More Philadelphia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You