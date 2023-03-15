The Philadelphia Orchestra Hosts Students From Philadelphia Region For School Concert Series

On Wednesday, March 15, The Philadelphia Orchestra will host thousands of students from schools throughout the Philadelphia region for an educational performance titled Listen Up! Music Is a Language in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts. Conducting Fellow Austin Chanu will lead the Orchestra and GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning violinist Nick Kendall in the concert series.

The Orchestra's Jane H. Kesson School Concert Program introduces students in grades 3-5 to orchestral music. School Concerts familiarize students with the environment and traditions of a concert hall, equip them with fundamental musical vocabulary, and cultivate a lifelong interest in classical music.

WHO:

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Austin Chanu Conductor

Nick Kendall Host and Violin

WHAT: The Philadelphia Orchestra hosts students from Philadelphia-area schools for a series of School Concerts.

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023â€¯

10:30 AM

Additional Performances:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 12:15 PM

Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10:30 AM

Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 12:15 PM

WHERE:

Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102