The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa's ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Hershey Theatre

May. 28, 2019  

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa's ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Hershey Theatre

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa's "Romeo and Juliet" is coming to Hershey Theatre. The show will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 7:30 pm. Tickets for this show start at $42.85 (processing fees apply). They are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or can be purchased at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa's "Romeo and Juliet", a full-scale production, is set to the music of Sergey Prokofiev and based on William Shakespeare's timeless tale of tragic love. The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, brings 55 of Ukraine's most talented and brightest ballet stars to present a story full of passionate romantic tragedy.

Enjoy world-class entertainment in a small town setting. Experience the best in concerts, family entertainment, sporting events and touring Broadway shows at the official venues of Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium, Giant Center arena and Hershey Theatre. For information about Hershey Entertainment, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com

Photo Credit: Andrey Stanko Photography



Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories   Shows

From This Author Sarah Hookey

  • PianoArts Culminates its 20th Anniversary Festival with VIRTUOSI OF PIANO AND DANCE
  • The Wick Announces Italian Dining and Music Nights, Pancetta Operetta
  • SIDEWAYS STORIES FROM WAYSIDE SCHOOL Comes to The Growing Stage
  • The Kauffman Center Announces Two New Performances in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents Series
  • ActorsNET Stages EXIT THE KING at the The Heritage Center Theatre
  • Abrams Artists Agency Opens New Podcast Studio

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup