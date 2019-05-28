The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa's ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Hershey Theatre

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa's "Romeo and Juliet" is coming to Hershey Theatre. The show will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 7:30 pm. Tickets for this show start at $42.85 (processing fees apply). They are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or can be purchased at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa's "Romeo and Juliet", a full-scale production, is set to the music of Sergey Prokofiev and based on William Shakespeare's timeless tale of tragic love. The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, brings 55 of Ukraine's most talented and brightest ballet stars to present a story full of passionate romantic tragedy.

Photo Credit: Andrey Stanko Photography





