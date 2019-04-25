The Media Theatre to Hold VOCALIST 2019 Auditions May 13

The Media Theatre is having "Vocalist" and "Vocalist Junior" auditions on Monday, May 13 at 6 pm. Seeking singers for "Vocalist" (ages 14-24) and "Junior" (ages 7-13). The contests are sponsored by Iron Workers Bank.

"The Vocalist" and "Vocalist Junior" are representative of The Media Theatre's mission of professional music theatre. The summer contest event sets the tone for The Media Theatre's focus on musicals and music theatre education. It is produced by Media Music Theatre Company, the professional non-profit music theatre organization which has a full season each year with its Broadway Series and youth programming.

Auditions for "The Vocalist" and "Vocalist Junior" will be held Monday, May 13 at 6 pm. The competitions are held in front of large general audiences for five weeks in July and August. The contest gives young performers in both age groups an opportunity to hone their skills by actually performing for live audiences, and then receiving feedback from Artistic Director Jesse Cline after performing.

Cline and guest judges, who appear on a rotation basis each week, judge each vocalist on a point system in the categories of Vocal Ability, Song Interpretation, and Stage Presence. Cline has an extra category, Individualism, which is based on each competitor's overall unique ability.

The contest has produced several performers who have gone on to appear in professional productions at The Media Theatre and at other regional theatres, including Ava Briglia who was a top five placer during "Vocalist Junior" and was in Broadway's hit show "Matilda", playing the title role. Jamai, who is from Chester, PA, was also a contestant a few years ago and appeared on NBC's "The Voice".

Both age groups may audition on the same day and will be placed in the proper category according to their age. "The Vocalist" is for ages 14-24 while "Vocalist Junior" is for ages 7-13. The actual contests begin on stage in front of a live audience in July.

The winner of "The Vocalist" and "The Vocalist Junior" will receive a cash prize to assist in furthering their education or career. Iron Workers Bank sponsors the competition.

"The Vocalist" will take place for three-to-five weeks this summer starting July 10. "Junior" will have a competition starting on July 7.

There is a $25 registration fee for the auditions at The Media Theatre. All auditioning must bring sheet music for the pianist. Any audition song is acceptable for both age groups.

Register at mediatheatre.org and use a credit card for the $25 fee, or register at the door the night of the auditions. No appointments; the auditions are held in order of 'sign-up'. Please email Roger at rer764@gmail.com with questions, or call 610-891-0100.





