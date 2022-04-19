The Kimmel Center to Celebrate HAIRSPRAY Filmmaker John Waters' Birthday

Kimmel Cultural Campus celebrates the birthday of beloved filmmaker John Waters, the writer and director of the 1988 film HAIRSPRAY, with free "John Waters Ice" from John's Water Ice and a special discount ticket offer.

At the event, the first 50 guests will be treated to free water ice with vanilla birthday cake ice cream and an offer to purchase $22 tickets for opening night of HAIRSPRAY.

After the sweet treat, guests are encouraged to attend the Kimmel Cultural Campus' FREE Lunchtime Unplugged at the Kimmel event inside, with live music and food from Garces; the Lunchtime Unplugged event features Micah Graves (pianist and composer), Danielle Dougherty (vocalist), and Jd Esters (Settlement Music School piano student).

HAIRSPRAY will be at the Miller Theater (formerly the Merriam Theater) on the Kimmel Cultural Campus from Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - Sunday, May 22, 2022. This run of HAIRSPRAY on the Kimmel Cultural Campus is sponsored by The Bancorp.

For more information on the Kimmel Cultural Campus' season and the Broadway series - including Hairspray - visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.

Winner of eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best New Musical, HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

For the most up-to-date listings and information about the new programming - including Happy Hour Sessions, Lunchtime Unplugged, and Nightlife, please visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.