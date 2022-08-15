The Irish Heritage Theatre To Present IN HIGH GERMANY and THE PARTING GLASS

Irish Heritage Theatre has announced its Fall 2022 Fringe production featuring two plays by Dermot Bolger: In High Germany and The Parting Glass, directed by Peggy Mecham and featuring local favorite and Barrymore Award winner, Keith Conallen. It is also part of the Fringe Festival.

This past season, IHT has been testing the waters and its fall streaming production of Bolger's The Holy Ground was a great success, garnering wonderful reviews from both critics and audiences alike. The company rounded out the season with two evenings of Irish storytelling as a way to announce its return to live theatre and to showcase some of the folks that work with us on an ongoing basis. This season, IHT shows will be live in a couple of new venues as well. In High Germany and The Parting Glass will be performed at Fergie's Pub, the perfect setting for this intimate tour de force one man production. What makes this even more unique is that Keith will be performing the plays on alternating days.

In High Germany, "an Irish emigrant in Germany tells his son about football, and about home, through nostalgia for a match played many years ago. This is the story of Euro '88, the largest football event on the continent, and the Irish team are front and center. The excitement is high for football fanatics like Eoin, Shane and Mick, all working abroad. Supporting the Irish team in Germany, they witness the highs and the lows and the cultural divides that separate fans. For these emigrant friends, home is no longer a birthplace. Home is where their team plays, and there will be many adventures on and off the field before the final whistle blows. The Parting Glass is a story of love, family, friendship, turbulent economic times - and Thierry Henry's left hand. Dermot Bolger's acclaimed The Parting Glass is set on the infamous night when Thierry Henry caused Ireland's World Cup exit with two illegal flicks of his wrist. Bolger uses Henry's sleight of hand as a metaphor for the deceptions practiced on Irish people during the Celtic Tiger. In this standalone sequel to In High Germany, we see Eoin return to Ireland in The Parting Glass, where he is now part of a changing country caught up in a surging economic boom while also experiencing life altering personal events. The plays explore the complexities of leaving and returning home and the human need for belonging."(Author's description and Peggy Mecham).

Joining Keith and Peggy as part of the production team will be Quinn Eli, dramaturg, Megan Coyle, stage manager and Jack Zeferes, sound designer and original score.

The IHT has been called a "bold little theatre company" who takes risks and has featured "dazzling performances". Given its size, the company is always challenging itself to produce the best possible theatre on a small budget. IHT's mission is to provide a window into the works of Irish and Irish American playwrights, celebrating the rich history of the theatre of Ireland.

Please join the Irish Heritage Theatre for this exciting work. The show will run 9/7-9/18. Tickets are $25. For production information and to purchase tickets go to: www.irishheritagetheatre.org or click on the direct link to the event on the fringe website: https://fringearts.com/event/in-high-germany-and-the-parting-glass/2022-09-07/