The Butterfingers Angel Kicks Off Holiday Season in Chester County Next Month

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center presents the gift of theatre and celebrates a major new beginning. The West Chester performing arts organization kicks off its new regional theatre program with a smart, original and heartfelt retelling of the greatest story ever told.

Written by Tony Award-winning playwright and novelist William Gibson, The Butterfingers Angel, Mary & Joseph, Herod the Nut, & the Slaughter of 12 Hit Carols in a Pear Tree will launch Uptown's entrance into the regional theatre scene and the holiday season. The show runs from November 30 to December 23, with previews on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, and opening night on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Domenick Scudera directs this hilarious and joyful play that is perfect for a night on the town and family gatherings during the most wonderful time of year. The show is best enjoyed by audiences aged nine to ninety. Tickets are on sale now starting at $35 with discounts and savings available for families, seniors, students and military. Discounts are also available for groups of ten or more. All performances are on the Roy A. Smith Mainstage at Uptown, at 226 N. High Street. For more about shows, subscriptions and other events, visit uptownwestchester.org.

"This is the story of Mary and Joseph and the Nativity," said Uptown Artistic Director Carmen Khan. "It defies the traditional telling of the story by creating a rich tapestry of characters and mood that are fresh and creative. The feel of the play is one of ridiculous hilarity and joy, but underlying that is a sense of the reverent, forgiveness, the miracle of the birth of a child and the hope and love that accompanies that."

Khan added, "I wanted to find a holiday show that was highly entertaining and also moving. This play does both those things. It is filled with Christmas songs and fun, but the true significance of the occasion is never lost."



This holiday season, join us for an original, funny and heartfelt retelling of the greatest story ever told. A fumbling young Angel announces to Mary that she has been chosen to become a mother. But Mary is a free spirit, and her plans do not include marriage, or motherhood! Once a bewildered Joseph is won over, an antic pageant of Tree, Sheep, Donkey, Cow, Kings, and others set off on the road to Bethlehem. 'The Butterfingers Angel' is filled with Christmas songs and entertainment, but the reverence, joy, and true significance of the occasion are never lost.

The Butterfingers Angel is directed by Scudera. Scudera is a director, playwright, and theater educator who has worked in the greater Philadelphia area since 1992. He is Professor of Theater at Ursinus College, where he helped to found the college's Theater & Dance department over 20 years ago. Ryan Touhey is the Music Director. He is an eight-time Barrymore Award nominee. He recently led the music for The Arden Theatre's Into the Woods.

Uptown's inaugural cast is filled with local and regional acting talent. Jenna Kuerzi plays the free spirited Mary. She comes to Uptown after playing Maureen in Media Theatre's recent production of RENT. She also recently performed her solo show, Johnny Depp: A Retrospective on Late-Stage Capitalism in the Free Fringe, after performing it in the United Kingdom. Neill Hartley is playing Joseph. Hartley is a noted actor, director and educator. He is the Artistic Director of Acting Without Boundaries and has appeared in several films and television series including seasons 2-4 of Netflix's House of Cards.

DJ Gleason is the Angel. Gleason recently reprised the role of Eugene Morris Jerome in Delaware Theatre Company's production of Brighton Beach Memoirs. Elise Hudson is the Tree. She recently appeared in The Revolutionists at the Hippodrome in Florida and has appeared in two seasons of She's Gotta Have It on Netflix. Eric Van Wie plays Herod and the Man in Grey. He has performed Houdini-like escapes with Fred's Magic World, told historic stories with Once Upon a Nation, and spent 12 years as a member of ComedySportz. He has also brought laughs to the NJ State Aquarium, Phillies, Eagles, and Theater Ariel.

Josh Kachnycz is Lout/King 1. He has worked with the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire since 2017 as a performer and director of fights and stunts. James Ofalt is Lout/King 2. He recently appeared in the ensemble of Sweet Charity (Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts), as Fagin in Oliver! (Franklin Theatre Works), and Clown #2 in The Thirty-Nine Steps and Harry in The Understudy (Montgomery Theatre). Christopher David Roché is Lout/King 3. He is an actor, singer, producer, director, stage manager, and teaching artist who has appeared on many stages in the region. Paul Harrold is Donkey and others.He is a Philly-based actor and musician who was recently seen as Roger in RENT at New Light Theatre.

Olivia Gendron is Herod's Woman, Girl Child, and others. Her multi-media company OJ Productions presented Romeo and Juliet in this year's Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Maggie O'Connor is Cow and other. She is a Philadelphia based actor. She is also the Assistant Director of Education at West Chester Studio, Uptown's Education Department. Sharese Salters is Sheep and others. She is a recent graduate of Villanova University's Theatre MA program. This year she completed a children's tour with Bright Star Touring company and played Marianne in The Revolutionists.

The design team includes designers who have taught at local colleges and universities and created on many of the stages in the area. The set is designed by Dirk Durossette. His design showcases that the characters are on the road to Bethlehem and includes a highway. Durosette has designed sets at several theatres in the region including The Wilma Theater, Azuka Theatre, Act II Playhouse, Lantern Theatre Company, Delaware Theatre Company, and more. He is also a Senior Lecturer at Rowan University. The set is built by Philadelphia Scenic Works. Kelly Myers is the Costume Designer. Myers has designed at several regional theatres. She recently designed costumes for The Chairs at Quintessence Theatre Group. Jerry Forsyth is the Lighting Designer. He has designed over 350 productions to date and has designed at most theatres in the region. Shannon Zura is the Sound Designer. She is a professor of design at Ursinus College with Scudera.

About The Playwright

William Gibson was born in 1914 in New York City. He wrote poetry, fiction, and scripts for stage, television, and films. His plays include The Miracle Worker (Tony Award, Best Play 1960), which was originally produced for TV's "Playhouse 90"; Two for The Seesaw; A Cry of Players; Golda; The Butterfingers Angel; Monday After the Miracle; Goodly Creatures, and Handy Dandy. He wrote a novel, The Cobweb, as well as the musical version of Clifford Odets' Golden Boy. His several books include The Seesaw Log, A Mass for the Dead, a study of his family, and a volume of poetry entitled Winter Crook. Mr. Gibson's book A Season in Heaven, takes a look at metaphysics and the creative process, and his book Shakespeare's Game was a critical study. He was married to the psychoanalyst Margaret Brenman-Gibson, whose biography, Clifford Odets, American Playwright, appeared in 1982. Gibson passed away in 2008.

About the Director

Domenick Scudera is a director, playwright, and theater educator who has worked in the greater Philadelphia area since 1992. He is Professor of Theater at Ursinus College, where he helped to found the college's Theater & Dance department over 20 years ago. At Ursinus, he has directed over 40 productions, and teaches Acting, Directing, and a variety of Theater History classes. He has directed for the Philadelphia Shakespeare Theater, Delaware Theater Company, Historic Philadelphia Inc., Waitstaff Comedy Troupe, among others. He is currently writing a play inspired by the life of Bert Savoy, considered to be America's first camp drag queen. Domenick also devotes much of his time to pet therapy, visiting hospitals with his 3 dogs who are certified therapy dogs. His unique dogs are each two-legged and have large followings on social media (such as Instagram and TikTok) at 2legdogs.

About the Cast

Olivia Gendron (Herod's Woman, Girl Child, and others) is a versatile creative with a specialty for connection and storytelling. Happy to be making their debut at Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center! Previously seen in Philadelphia: Connie in Hannah + The Healing Stone (TerraNOVA Collective), Henrietta Levitt in Silent Sky (Fever Dream Rep), Sir Toby Belch in Twelfth Night pland Lady Capulet/Montague in Romeo and Juliet (Indecorous Theatre). Olivia received their BFA in Acting from Arcadia University. www.oliviagendron.com -- Instagram: livgendron



DJ Gleason (Angel) is thrilled to be making his Uptown Knauer PAC debut! Previous roles include: Brighton Beach Memoirs (Delaware Theatre Company), Changing Channels (Fulton Theatre), Mikey the Elf, Biloxi Blues, Brighton Beach Memoirs (Act II Playhouse), King Lear, Awake & Sing! (Barrymore Award Nomination Outstanding Ensemble, Quintessence Theatre Group), Survivors, Oh God, Trayf (Theatre Ariel), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Oldcastle Theatre Company).

Paul Harrold (Donkey) is a Philly-based actor and musician who has appeared with Lantern Theatre, Azuka, PAC, Delaware Shakespeare, and more. He was most recently seen as Roger in Rent at New Light Theatre. Check out his folk rock band Paul Harrold and the Nuclear Bandits anywhere you stream tunes!

Neill Hartley (Joseph) is a professional actor, director and educator. He has principal roles in The Sixth Sense, First Freedom (PBS documentary) and in seasons two, three and four of the Netflix series House of Cards. Neill has been a national spokesperson on QVC, and works in industrial and voice over projects. He has appeared in several regional and national commercials. He also tours with several self-produced one-man shows. Neill has appeared with many regional theater companies including Arden Theatre, InterAct , and Philadelphia Shakespeare. He is the artistic director of Acting Without Boundaries , a theater company for adults with physical disabilities. In addition to AWB, he has directed for several other universities and theaters, and has been a theater professor at The University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

Elise Hudson (Tree) is a Nashville native currently residing mostly in Philly, and sometimes elsewhere, depending on the day. Favorite credits include: The Show Off (St. Clement's, Off-Broadway), The Revolutionists (Hippodrome Theatre Gainesville), A Christmas Carol (Trinity Repertory Company), A Moon for the Misbegotten (Playhouse on Park), The Taming (Cape May Stage), Laughing Stock (Peterborough Players), Twelfth Night and Macbeth (Philly Shakes), Coriolanus (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company). Elise also performed her solo show Looking for Lightning at United Solo Festival in New York with multiple encore performances. TV/Film credits include 2 seasons of Spike Lee's Netflix show She's Gotta Have it, Law and Order: SVU, Blackkklansman, The Rainbow Prince, Lock It Up (upcoming), and Brave the Dark (upcoming, with Jared Harris). Elise received her MFA in Acting from Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Program in Providence, RI. Proud member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA. www.EliseHudsonActor.com IG: @hudson_elise

Joshua Kachnycz (Lout/King 1)is very excited to make his debut at the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. He has worked with Uptown!'s new Artistic Director, Carmen Kahn, at the Philadelphia Shakespeare Theater in Love's Labors Lost (2013), A Midsummer Night's Dream (2014), Taming of the Shrew (2015), Macbeth (2016, 2018), Twelfth Night (2016), and Hamlet (2017, 2019). Josh has also worked with the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire since 2017 as a performer and director of fights and stunts, and appeared as various roles in A Christmas Carol at Mount Hope's Theater in the Mansion (2017-2019).

Jenna Kuerzi (Mary) is an actor, singer, creator, candle-maker (@dumpsterfiresforyou), and comedian. Jenna has worked regionally with the Arden Theatre Company, The Eagle Theater, Tribe of Fools (Barrymore Nominee: Best Ensemble/New Play- Fishtown: A Hipster Noir), the Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre, Shakespeare in Clark Park, City Theater Company, Philadelphia Young Playwrights, Revolution Shakespeare, EgoPo Classic Theatre, 11th Hour, PlayPENN, and countless productions in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Jenna's solo show, Johnny Depp: A Retrospective on Late-Stage Capitalism traveled to the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, played sold-out bar performances at Fergie's Pub, and performed on London's West End as part of the Camden Fringe Festival. Jennakuerzi.com

Maggie O'Connor (Woman 2, Cow, Ensemble) is a Philadelphia based actor and teaching artist, as well as the current Assistant Director of Education here at Uptown! Maggie has a BA in Theatre (2020) & an MST in Theatre Education (2021) from Rowan University. Past credits include The Cat (Seussical TYA), Actor (Complete History of America: Abridged), Angel (Samuel Beckett's Company), Ubu (In America), Anya (The Cherry Orchard).



James Ofalt (Lout/King 2) is excited to be joining Uptown Performing Arts for The Butterfingers Angel. Recent credits include Ensemble in Sweet Charity (Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts), Fagin in Oliver! (Franklin Theatre Works), Clown #2 in The Thirty-Nine Steps and Harry in The Understudy (Montgomery Theatre).



Christopher David Roché (Lout/King 3) is a Philadelphia-based, actor, singer, producer, director, stage manager, and teaching artist. Select training: Albright College, B.A. Theatre (Acting/Directing), B.A. History, Minor in Voice; 2004 Grammy Nominee, Jeffrey Lentz's, voice studio. Select theatrical credits: This Is Reading w/Lynn Nottage (LAByrinth Theatre Company); Ballad of Trayvon Martin as George Zimmerman, Othello: the Panther (Freedom Theatre), Camelot, Peter Rabbit (Sierra Rep. Theatre); Wizard of Oz, A Christmas Carol, Anything Goes (Shawnee Playhouse); Die Fledermaus (Berks Opera); Life on the Mississippi, No Easy Road to Freedom, Amelia Earhart (Gretna Theatre); Footlight Frenzy (Millbrook Playhouse); Destiny is a Careless Waiter (Juniper Productions); Salamander (Elephant Room Productions); Daphne's Dive (South Camden Theatre Company); understudy, 74 Seconds to Judgement, Streetcar Named Desire (Arden Theatre Company); Sense and Sensibility (People's Light & Theatre Company); Young Frankenstein (Walnut Street Theatre). Select film/TV/web credits: Market Road Films, Hot Snakes Media, Destination America, and Alpha Pangean Films. www.ChristopherDavidRoche.com

Sharese Salters (Woman 1, Sheep, Ensemble) is a southern bred actress and a recent graduate of Villanova Theatre's Master's program. This year she completed a children's tour with Bright Star Touring company and played Marianne in The Revolutionists. Some of her favorite stage credits include Chad Michael Chad in Slaphappy: A Covid-era Comedy, Dee in The Bakkhai; Or, I'm trying so hard to be good, Ensemble in Orlando, Puck/Philostrate in A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Rain Cloud in Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea.

Eric Van Wie (Herod and the Man in Grey) has a BFA in Acting from the University of the Arts. He has previously performed for the Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre in Twelfth Night, Much Ado About Nothing, Winter's Tale and Butterfingers Angel. Eric's performance background includes performing Houdini-like escapes with Fred's Magic World, telling historic stories with Once Upon a Nation, and 12 years as a member of ComedySportz. Eric has also brought laughs to the NJ State Aquarium, Phillies, Eagles, and Theater Ariel.



Tickets for The Butterfingers Angel are on sale now starting at $35 with discounts and savings available for families, seniors, students and military. Ticket buyers can still become Theatre Society Subscription Members. Subscriptions include the same seat for the entire season, legacy seating for the 2023-24 season, no package or exchange fees, and exclusive presales for year-round Uptown performances of music, dance, comedy, and special events. Discounts are available for groups of ten or more.

Audiences can plan a holiday celebration in West Chester with lunch or dinner at the wide variety of restaurants within walking distance of the theatre or a pre-show cocktail at Mac's Foxhole Lounge and Bar in Uptown's lobby. Nearby parking is available within a block of the theatre. They can enjoy West Chester's Lights Up Holiday Weekends including lights on Gay, Market, and High Street and the 25-foot Christmas tree on the lawn of the courthouse. Uptown donors enjoy discounts at Uptown's Dining Partners - Limoncello, Greystone Oyster Bar, Roots, Opa Taverna, Sedona Taphouse, Dolce Zola, Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, Mae's West Chester, and others.

Uptown's 2022-2023 theatre season continues in the new year with Katori Hall's spellbinding reimagination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s final hours in the Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, The Mountaintop, running February 1 to February 26, 2023. The season concludes in the spring with a family-friendly finale as audiences experience a classic story through Laura Eason's adaptation of Mark Twain's novel, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer running April 19 to May 7, 2023.

For more information about the upcoming theatre season and all the music, dance, comedy, film and special events happening at Uptown, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206096®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fuptownwestchester.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ and follow Uptown on Facebook and Instagram @UptownWC.