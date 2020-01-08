The Annenberg Center presents We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., Friday, January 17 at 8 PM. Inspired by the words and actions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., We Shall Overcome features repertoire from across African American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists and defenders. Led by talented multi-genre musician Damien Sneed, recipient of the prestigious Sphinx Medal of Excellence, this performance weaves spoken word from Dr. King's speeches with a musical lineage that includes traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals to reinvigorate and inspire future generations. From Aretha Franklin to Wynton Marsalis, Duke Ellington to Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone to Donny Hathaway, and traditional spirituals and music from The Wiz, Sneed's unique understanding of each genre allows him to fluidly cover a wide span of musical ground in a single performance.

Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for ticket information.

Performers joining Damien Sneed for We Shall Overcome include vocalists Chenee Campbell, Markita Knight, Anitra McKinney, Alicia Peters-Jordan, and Linny Smith; Marquéz Cassidy on organ; Arthur Sutton on bass; Joel Tate on drums; and singers from New Spirit of Penn Gospel Choir and St. Thomas Gospel Choir.





