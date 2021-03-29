The Annenberg Center Presents Virtual Magic Academy With The Amazing Max

The Annenberg Center presents some amazing abracadabra action with the Virtual Magic Academy with The Amazing Max, Saturday May 1 at 3 PM. This is a live, interactive event that will occur via Zoom. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for details.

Known for his off-Broadway "awesome and hilarious live magic show," (PBS Kids) magician Max Darwin, aka The Amazing Max, is on the virtual stage to teach children easy-to-perform magic tricks with a side of laughter and confidence-boosting fun. Budding wizards will take the Magician's Oath, laugh along with The Amazing Max while mastering easy-to-learn magic skills, and surprise and trick their grown-ups with the help of only a pencil, deck of cards and two each of the following coins: quarters, nickels and pennies. (Cape, hat and adorable white bunny optional.)

Max Darwin first appeared on stage before he could walk. He loves theatre, magic, ninjas and the sound of children laughing. His stage show, The Amazing Max, has been playing off-Broadway in New York and touring across the U.S. since 2011. He can be seen as a featured artist in seasons three and four of Brain Games (National Geographic Channel) and is magic consultant for Gotham (Fox) and America's Got Talent (NBC). Darwin's TV credits include hosting the hit Nickelodeon show Game Farm, FBI, Sneaky Pete, Girls, Blindspot and Black Box. He has also appeared in national TV commercials for T-Mobile, Verizon, Bank of America and Coca-Cola. In 2018, Darwin was selected as an artist-in-residence as part of New Victory Theater's LabWorks program. During COVID-19, Darwin has stepped onto a virtual stage to perform perhaps his most incredible feat ever: Getting kids truly excited about learning something and - in the process - showing them how to believe in themselves. Darwin mentors students across the U.S. and as far away as Mexico, Finland, Kuwait and Hong Kong.

The Annenberg Center's 2021 spring digital season comprises livestreamed performances featuring world premieres and Philadelphia debuts by top dance companies and outstanding jazz artists, collaborative music performances, and screenings of independent films. Designed specifically for the digital stage, the live performances are broadcast using state-of-the-art digital technology from the Prince or Zellerbach Theatre, integrating live chat, and concluding with interactive discussions with the creators and performers. Livestreamed performances are available online for 48 hours after the start time for those who purchased access. Full season calendar can be accessed here.

Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more information.