The Annenberg Center Co-Presents Grammy Award-Winning Choir The Crossing's Month Of Moderns

The Annenberg Center to co-presents Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing's Month Of Moderns. Featuring three programs, along three weekends, outdoors and spatially distanced using Echoes Amplification Kits.

June 3-6: The Forest at Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve in New Hope

June 11-13: The World Premiere of Matana Roberts' "we got time.", a Work Honoring the Life of Breonna Taylor, Presented with Ars Nova Workshop at The Woodlands in West Philadelphia

June 18-19: The World Premieres of Wang Lu's At which point and an expanded version of Ayanna Woods' Shift, and the U.S. Premiere of David Lang's the sense of senses at Awbury Arboretum in Germantown

"America's most astonishing choir" (The New York Times) reprises its sold-out concerts from October 2020 with The Forest, experienced via a bucolic stroll through the woods. Composed by Donald Nally and Kevin Vondrak and based on writings by members of The Crossing, The Forest reflects upon feelings of isolation and aloneness during the pandemic by exploring the symbiotic relationship between individual trees and the forest. This metaphor for the link between each singer and the ensemble, as well as every person and the world, reminds us that we are always deeply connected on the root level, relying on others for strength and support, contributing our energy to the health of the whole.

"The melding of voice, words and technology was seamless ... [a] clear-cut success on every level, a piece that's not a make-do for lack of traditional concerts, but something that couldn't have been imagined in other time and is fully realized on a high level." (The Philadelphia Inquirer)

