The Annenberg Center Appoints Marc Baylin as Artistic Advisor and Programming Consultant

Marc Baylin, a longtime leader in the national performing arts landscape, has been appointed Artistic Advisor and Programming Consultant at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to welcome Marc in his capacity as Artistic Advisor and Programming Consultant, as we continue to expand our programming, and plan for our return to in-person events and the Annenberg Center's upcoming 50th anniversary," said Annenberg Center Executive and Artistic Director Christopher Gruits. "Marc's tremendous experience in the performing arts combined with his established Philadelphia connections makes him incredibly well-suited to working with our team to shape dynamic, contemporary, and truly inclusive performance programming."

"I am beyond thrilled to join the excellent team at the Annenberg Center," said Baylin. "Helping to shape their 50th anniversary season is a terrific opportunity."

Marc Baylin, a resident of Doylestown, PA, has over thirty years of experience as an arts entrepreneur, project developer, and artist manager, with extensive expertise in touring, presenting, and special event management. As founder and President of Baylin Artists Management, he oversees a professional staff and guides the curation of the roster while leading the marketing efforts and business operations.

In February 2020, he announced that Baylin Artists Management would sunset in 2021, after 28 years in operation. He spent the better part of 2020 navigating the pandemic and assisting the artists with new management. In a new collaboration with Alliance Artist Management, six companies move to that roster beginning with the 21-22 season.

As Baylin Artists Management winds down, he is now consulting for a range of arts organizations including The Acting Company (NYC), the Bermuda Festival, and Alliance Artist Management. He has often consulted in the areas of programming, artist-career development, and artist-manager-presenter relations. Past consultations have been with the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, Dance Alloy, The Institute for Cultural Partnerships, and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts/Pennsylvania Performing Arts on Tour.

Baylin served as Concert Coordinator for a gala performance at the Kennedy Center featuring the National Symphony, Leonard Slatkin, and Janos Starker, celebrating the 1100th anniversary of Hungarian Nationhood, sponsored by the Hungarian Cultural Foundation and the Embassy of the Republic of Hungary. He has served on the boards of Western Arts Alliance, Chamber Music America, and Pennsylvania Presenters and is a past President of NAPAMA, the national association for artist managers and agents. He is serving again on the board of Pennsylvania Presenters.

He has acted as facilitator on seven major commission projects involving the Library of Congress, Hancher Auditorium, the Lied Center of Kansas, composers Michael Daugherty, Anthony Davis, Joe Lovano, Mike Reid, and Julia Wolfe, and the ensembles Turtle Island Quartet, Ethos Percussion Group and the Bang on a Can All-Stars, among others. The project with the Lied Center and Turtle Island Quartet yielded a Grammy Award.

Baylin has served on the review panel for the Southern Arts Federation "Meet the Composer" program, been a site visitor for the Philadelphia Dance Alliance, a panelist for the Arts Partners Program, and has been a guest panelist/speaker for numerous national arts organizations and at the University of Delaware, University of Richmond, Rowan College of New Jersey, University of Texas/Austin, University of Colorado/Boulder, University of Vermont, Lafayette College, and for the Virginia Governor's School of the Arts.

Other professional highlights include: the last set of live performances by the Shakers of Sabbathday Lake and the Boston Camerata, a rare set of performances featuring Philip Glass, Terry Riley, and the Bang on A Can All-Stars, facilitating the first American tours of numerous International Artists including Circo Aereo from Finland, Cirk La Putyka from the Czech Republic, Theatre Re from London, Nobuntu from Zimbabwe, and the Art of Time ensemble from Canada. He organized major national tours of PHILADANCO and Walnut Street Theater, the actor Julian Sands in A Celebration of Harold Pinter, actress/singer/dancer Jasmine Guy in Raisin' Cane, critically acclaimed LA Theatre Works' productions of The Mountaintop by Katori Hall, PHITop Secret: The Battle for the Pentagon Papers by Geoffrey Cowan and Leroy F. Aarons, The Great Tennessee Monkey Trial by Peter Goodchild featuring Ed Asner, James Cromwell, Sharon Gless, and Mike Farrell, and the residencies by Actors From The London Stage in cooperation with the University of Notre Dame and Shakespeare at Notre Dame.

A graduate of Connecticut College, Baylin received a BA in history with a concentration in music history. While a student, he served on the Concert & Artist Series committee, wrote about the arts for the campus newspaper and received the college's Anna Lord Strauss Medal for Community Service.

Baylin resides in Doylestown, PA with his wife, Pauline, and their dog Moco.