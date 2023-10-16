Temple Theaters Presents BIG FISH the Musical This November

Everyone is the hero of their own story. For Edward Bloom - that goes double - even if his heroics tend toward the fantastical. Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, the musical, BIG FISH, focuses on family and fabulism, asking what it means to live a life of honesty versus creating your own truth, even if it is a partially imaginary one -- especially when facing one's own mortality.

Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune wrote of the premiere production, "[I]n the best moments, you feel like you're watching something deep and powerful."

BIG FISH, directed by Megan Nicole O'Brien, will be performed November 9th-14th 2023, at the intimate Randall Theater, 2020 N. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA featuring Temple student performers. Tickets can be purchased through this ticketing link: Click Here

After its premiere in Chicago in 2013, BIG FISH made its Broadway debut and was nominated for a number of Drama Desk awards including Outstanding Music, Outstanding Orchestrations, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Bobby Steggert). Since that time, it has been performed around the world to great acclaim.

A dramatic comedy set to sweet lyrical melodies with clever lyrical twists, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest - even if his stories come from fable rather than fact. As reality and storytelling weave together, BIG FISH asks what does it mean to try to live in a larger world than our own? Is it possible to find wonder in all things and what does a desire for the fantastic do to those around you, for good or for ill?

Edward's bluster is contrasted by the life of his son, Will, who is about to have a son of his own. Their father-son relationship has been fraught for decades after years of facing off over flights of fancy. As Edward reaches the end of his life, can anyone persuade Will that there is a way to see real magic in his father's life of illusions?

Content Warning: mild language.

COVID POLICIES FOR THE 2023-24 SEASON

Temple University continues to be informed by guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the City of Philadelphia. Masking is no longer a requirement in Philadelphia, and is optional in indoor, non-healthcare spaces at Temple University. Due to the size of our venues, and for the safety of our unmasked performers, we strongly encourage audience members to be masked. Additionally, we ask any patron who is exhibiting symptoms to please coordinate with the Box Office to reschedule their visit. Visit the university's COVID-19 Resource Hub for additional information.

Located on the northern edge of the Avenue of the Arts, Temple Theaters, is the production arm of the Department of Theater, a program that has established itself as a destination for some of the finest university theater training in the nation. Temple University's Department of Theater offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in acting, design, directing, musical theater, playwriting and theater education. As part of Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts, the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts offers hallmark programs in theater, film and media arts that engage students with nationally and internationally recognized faculty and fuse the high-quality training with rigorous scholarship and artistry.

BIG FISH

By John August and Andrew Lippa

Directed by Megan Nicole O'Brien

November 9th-14th, 2023 (9th, 11th & 14th at 7:30pm and 11th at 2:00pm) Click Here

Artistic Team

Director - Megan Nicole O'Brien

Asst. Director - Isabella Phillips

Music Director - Jack Denman

Choreographer - Shannon Murphy

Set Designer - Fred Duer

Costume Designer - Dinorah Guillen

Lighting Designer - Jason Norris

Sound Designer - Julia Garibaldi

Projections Designer - Maddy Connors

Production Stage Manager - Sam Cashion

Stage Manager - Julia Maggio

Cast

Edward Bloom - Rowan Legget (u/s Nicholas Mastrodomenico)

Sandra Bloom - Alexandria Orr (u/s Paige Horvath)

Will Bloom - Gabriel Escobar (u/s Blake Levinson)

Young Will - Kai Fizzano

Josephine Bloom - Kasey Lazan (u/s Alisia Alvarez)

Karl - Liam Rogan (u/s Jacob Hammerman)

Amos Callaway - Nicholas Mastrodomenico (u/s Jayson Williams)

Dr. Bennet - Jayson Williams (u/s Jacob Schmidek)

The Witch - Miranda Jo DeMott (u/s Autumn Hogan)

Don Price - James Aloysius (u/s Jacob Hammerman)

Zacky Price - Blake Levinson (u/s Jacob Schmidek)

Jenny Hill - Paige Horvath (u/s Alisia Alvarez)

Girl in the Water - Autumn Hogan (u/s Melanie Becker)

Cheerleader/ Alabama Lamb - Alisia Alvarez (u/s Melanie Becker)

Swing - Melanie Becker

Swing - Jacob Hammerman

Swing - Jacob Schmidek