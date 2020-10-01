Temple Theaters Digital Season Presents Katya Stanislavskaya's WOMEN ON LOVE

What colors can you see when you cast the light of love through the prism of life?

What colors can you see when you cast the light of love through the prism of life?

This year, Temple Theaters is taking advantage of an opportunity to focus on music, storytelling and craft with WOMEN IN LOVE, a song cycle by Temple Alum Katya Stanislavskaya (Temple B.M. 2002, M.M. 2004). A multi-award winning composer and librettist,

Katya has created a number of wonderful worlds of music including this meditation on the many ways love can affect our lives. "The cycle feels like a kind of diary," says Stanislavskaya, who has been working on pieces for this work for close to 15 years.

Produced by Temple Theaters and directed by Professor Maggie Anderson, WOMEN ON LOVE will be streamed live on October 9th and October 10th at 7:30PM with a cast of local Temple student musical theater performers . Music direction is by Temple graduate student Patrick Tice-Carroll. The performances will be free though viewership is limited and attendees must register here : https://bit.ly/3cJ2f5M

Songs in WOMEN ON LOVE focus on the centralized theme of love in all its shades including questions of self-love, budding love, and the foibles of marital bliss. As Stanislavskaya emphasizes, "The theme I would say is, how do you love people, things, or yourself when we are highly imperfect... While we are all a 'work in progress', nevertheless, we deserve to be loved."

Ranging in style from classical music pastiche to rock and the blues, songs explore a wide spectrum of subjects: motherhood and daughterhood, immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, sexual awakening, belonging, divorce, and a realistic outlook on death. At the center of it all, it is a concert to explore the many forms of love that surround us, often in spite of ourselves.

Shows View More Philadelphia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You