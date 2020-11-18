Temple Theaters Digital Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Some stories hold significant power in their retelling - The Laramie Project is a prime example. The play tells the story of Matthew Shepard, who in 1988, at age 21, was victim to a brutal and fatal homophobic attack. Subsequently, Moisés Kaufman and a team of writers and actors from Tectonic Theater Project collected interviews from citizens of Shepard's hope town of Laramie, Wyoming, crafting a theatrical examination of the reactions of Matt Shepard's community to the murder and to the underlying bigotry and hatred that enabled it. The play became a significant battle-cry against homophobia. Ben Brantley of The New York Times said, "[The Laramie Project] is virtuously determined to reclaim that missing human factor, to find the light in an event of harrowing darkness." In 2002, an emmy-nominated film version was released featuring Peter Fonda, Laura Linney, Christina Ricci, and Steve Buscemi.

Produced by Temple Theaters and directed by Peter Reynolds, The Laramie Project will be streamed live on November 18th, 19th, & 20th at 7:30PM with a cast of Temple students. FREE Tickets can be reserved HERE.

The Laramie Project, is perfectly suited to the constraints of streaming theater as it is constructed from hundreds of interviews and Tectonic Theater members' own experiences in Laramie. Live streamed, Temple's production promises a deeply moving theatrical experience - taking up a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

