Temple Theaters Digital Presents FROM SAFE TO BRAVE REDUX By Dr. Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon

Using memory, narrative, song, poetry, dance and video to speak poignantly about the impact of race and racism on contemporary events in American culture, FROM SAFE TO BRAVE REDUX has been created out of an intergenerational tapestry of community voices. First presented live on stage at Temple's Randall Theater (April 23-24, 2019), FROM SAFE TO BRAVE REDUX will be remounted in an intricately created virtual world, as a way to contribute to the conversations around race, antiracism, diversity,

equity and inclusion in this historical moment.

Produced by Temple Theaters and directed by Dr. Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon, FROM SAFE TO BRAVE REDUX will be streamed live on October 20th and November 4-7th at 7:30 PM with a cast of local Temple student actors. The production will be free though viewership is limited and attendees must register here: https://bit.ly/30YrSeq

Originally sponsored by the Lumina Foundation for Racial Justice and Equity, (a division of the Rockefeller Foundation) FROM SAFE TO BRAVE was one of the many outcomes from a research project conducted by Temple University and Drs. Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon, Elizabeth Sweet, Tiffenia Archie, Sonja Peterson-Lewis, Rickie Sanders Karen Turner, Valerie Dudley and NuRodney Prad. That research team conducted quantitative and qualitative research in and around race, racism and the rise of hate crimes on college campuses in and around the Temple University community, including a series of Interactive Community

Conversation (ICC's) conducted in and around the university community with over 50 participants crafting and gathering ethnography and personal narratives on memory, resilience and individuals' personal experiences with race and racism in America.

The devised theater piece was culled from the first-person narratives and poetic ethnographies collected during Interactive Community Conversations (ICCs) on race, racism and the rise of hate crimes on college campuses and the play presents a kaleidoscope of experiences designed to develop perspective and give audiences from many backgrounds a common vocabulary for talking about race. Says Dr. Williams

Witherspoon "By telling multiple stories, hopefully...without being didactic or trying to lead them along a road [the authors] have in mind, the stories should build enough roads that we can all take part in the journey without being told what to think."

Join us for an exciting redux of this powerful theatrical piece.

