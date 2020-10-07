Tammy Elfort, Mandee Kuenzle Hammerstein and Victoria Rae Sook Join Bristol Riverside Theatre Board of Trustees

The Bristol Riverside Theatre Board of Trustees is currently led by Chair William Salerno, President Joseph Sanginiti, Vice President Keith Spencer and more.

Bristol Riverside Theatre - Bucks County's preeminent theatre, whose mission is to engage audiences and artists alike with exceptional performances, inspired writing and superior productions that motivate us to think harder, to feel more deeply, to laugh more joyfully, and to reflect on ourselves and the world in which we live- has announced three new members to its Board of Trustees. The elected members bring a wealth of knowledge of local business, local community, and arts experience.

New Board members include: Tammy Elfort, Director of Community Relations, Juniper Village; Mandee Kuenzle Hammerstain, Creative Investment Strategist & Public Relations Director, MK Hammerstein; and Victoria Rae Sook, Founder, Food of Love Productions.

"I look forward to working with our new board members as Bristol Riverside Theatre navigates the challenging landscape of the next season," said Amy Kaissar, Co-Producing Director of BRT. "The BRT Board of Trustees has been an example of leadership and collaboration in the last six months. With a 35-year history of being a theatre at the center of a community and having community at the center of our theatre, and with these three trustees joining our already stellar board team, we know that we are in good hands to weather these challenges."

"I am thrilled that these three well qualified and energized individuals are willing to join the BRT Board at this challenging time for the arts," said Board Chair William Salerno. Governance Committee Chair Jill Cohen added, "We are over-the-moon thrilled to have these candidates officially join our Board of Trustees. Each brings to the table her own unique skillset, experience and vision, but what they all have in common is their excellence. They have already hit the ground running and as a board, we look forward to collaborating together for the benefit of our beloved BRT."

"I am looking forward to working with BRT. The second the pandemic hit they began looking for creative solutions to keep the arts alive. BRT never went "dark" which is very important to me because the arts, and specifically theatre, are my heart. The arts are so important because they teach us not only how to feel, but also how to experience life in new ways" said new Trustee Victoria Rae Sook.

Mandee K Hammerstein specified, "before joining the board, I followed Amy and Ken Kaissar's work - they attract, understand and contribute beautifully to both contemporary and classical theater - their energy and passion for BRT is super-contagious and just brings you to a great space when talking and working towards BRT's very bright future. I'm so proud to be part of this new chapter of BRT and I cannot wait to share this special space with my friends, family and colleagues!"

Tammy Elfort added a personal note saying, "theatre, especially a theatre that supports a community, is priceless. Being part of this board is an opportunity to inspire those, like me, who didn't ever expect to be inspired by the arts. Everyone deserves an affordable opportunity to be exposed to theatre and the arts and I'm delighted to be part of providing that."

The Bristol Riverside Theatre Board of Trustees is currently led by Chair William Salerno, President Joseph Sanginiti, Vice President Keith Spencer, Treasurer Richard Sichel, and Secretary Phil Freidenriech.

Full bios of Bristol Riverside Theatre's Board of Trustees additions are below:

Tammy Elfort is the Director of Community Relations at Juniper Village through which she was originally introduced to Bristol Riverside Theatre. She is also the owner of Pro CPR/AED Solutions, Inc. Prior to that she was the Director of Corporate and Nonprofit Relationships for Jersey Flight Arena Football, The Director of Health and Safety Services at Team Life, and a Health and Safety Manger at the America Red Cross of New Jersey.

Kuenzle Hammerstein is the Creative Investment Strategist & Public Relations Director of MK Hammerstein and has been entrusted with the responsibility to create strategic public relations & advertising programs to best introduce and emotionally connect high-profile and emerging organizations to the public, regionally and nationally. Through professional business communications, research and creative, strategic planning, MKH executes a unique blend of written and visual communications which compliment her original, 3-dimensional, community programs and multi-tiered advertising campaigns and events. Mandee has worked alongside award-winning Broadway talent, entrepreneurs through to everyday kids. Her work has been seen in Wall Street Journal, Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS 3, CBS Radio, The Michael Smerconish Show, WHYY, and many more. BFA in Visual Arts & her Master's Degree in Business Communications from La Salle University. Mandee is an advocate for the arts and charitable causes that contribute to enriching the lives of others.

Victoria Rae Sook is the Founder and Artistic Director of Food of Love Productions, a theatre company that has been Drama Desk Award nominated twice in the last two years, first for Shake & Bake: Love's Labour's Lost and, in 2019, for their co-production with Third Rail Projects, Midsummer: a Banquet. She has performed around the country and on television in such shows as Smash and Gossip Girl. Proud graduate Interlochen Arts Academy and University of South Florida.

