Take a Look Behind the Scenes of Frenchwoods Performing Arts Summer Camp

French Woods is an individual choice performing arts summer camp, offering programs in theater, dance, music, circus, magic, rock and roll, visual arts, film and video, sports, tennis, fitness, water sports, skate board, horseback riding and more. Younger campers have more guidance and supervision, while older campers are able to take on some responsibility and have a chance to work in the areas of their interest. French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts is located on a private lake in the western Catskill Mountains of New York State near the Delaware River on the Pennsylvania Border.

All individual choice, multiple session and date options, for children 7 to 17 call 607-637-8400

Learn More and Register





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You