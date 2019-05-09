TWO GUVNORS, A Swinging Sixties Romp, Closes Quintessence Theatre Group's Season

Quintessence Theatre Group in Mt. Airy is taking a swinging trip to the sixties to close out their 2019-20 season. Richard Bean's ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS comes to the Sedgwick Theatre, running from June 5 through June 30, 2019. Press are invited to the 7:30PM performances on Saturday, June 8 or any performance afterwards.

This uproarious, fast-paced farce, recently on Broadway starring James Corden, follows the mixed fortunes of failed musician Francis Henshall. Down on his luck and perpetually hungry, Francis suddenly finds himself employed by two bosses. One is disguised as her recently deceased infamous gangster brother while trying to extort money from her dead brother's fiancée's dad. The other is her boyfriend, who killed her brother and is hiding from the police until they can be reunited. Simple, right?

Richard Bean adapts Goldoni's 1753 commedia A Servant of Two Masters and turns it into a hysterical British farce set in the swinging sixties in Brighton, England. The Philadelphia premiere of this award-winning adaptation stars Quintessence and 1812 favorite Sean Close, and features an outstanding cast including Desmond Confoy as Alfie, Jay Dunn as Alan Dangle, Hanna Gaffney as Rachel Crabbe, Shea-Mikal Green as Pauline, Paul Hebron as Charlie Clench, Brian McCann as Harry Dangle, Jered McLenigan as Stanley Stubbers, Lee Minora as Dolly, and Steven Wright as Lloyd Boateng. The team will be led by Director Trey Lyford.

Single tickets are currently on sale by visiting quintessencetheatre.org.

Quintessence Theatre Group presents

One Man, Two Guvnors

By Richard Bean

June 5-June 30, 2019

Sedgwick Theatre

7137 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Quintessencetheatre.org





