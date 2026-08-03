THE BLACK PEARL AND THE FRIVOLOUS PRINCE to Premiere at Philly Fringe

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3 Pony Show will present the world premiere of The Black Pearl and the Frivolous Prince as part of the 2026 Cannonball Festival and Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Performances will take place September 12, 16, and 20 at the Asian Arts Initiative in Philadelphia.

Written and choreographed by Philadelphia-based artist Keila Cordova, the new work blends theatre, movement, and multimedia to tell the story of Al Brown, the first Latinx boxing world champion. Once an international celebrity whose circle included cultural icons such as Coco Chanel, Pablo Picasso, Josephine Baker, and Jean Cocteau, Brown's remarkable legacy has largely faded from public memory.

Part play and part multimedia performance, The Black Pearl and the Frivolous Prince follows Brown as he reinvents himself from celebrated prizefighter into a singer, dancer, saxophonist, and cabaret performer. As he becomes the muse of a renowned poet and faces the possibility of returning to the boxing ring, the work explores questions of fame, identity, sacrifice, and the cost of celebrity.

The production features Venrick James, Matthu Minnens, and Jackson Purdy. The creative team also includes set designer Andrew Thompson and lighting designer Christine Causer.

Cordova's previous works include Say Good Morning If It's Night (2025), inspired by Congo Carnivals, and A Tree When No Moon Shines (2023), which explored the Great Migration. Her short film RESIDUALS screened at several international film festivals, and she has received support from organizations including New Music USA, the Foundation for Contemporary Arts, Harlem Stage, the Puffin Foundation, and the Leeway Foundation.

Presented by 3 Pony Show in partnership with Cannonball Festival and Fringe Arts, The Black Pearl and the Frivolous Prince will be performed on September 12 at 4:45 p.m., September 16 at 8:45 p.m., and September 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Asian Arts Initiative. Tickets are $25.

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