TROUBLE IN MIND & More Set for Franklin Stage Company 2024 Season

The Franklin Stage Company has revealed their 28th season from July 5th through August 25th. “We have such an exciting summer of performance coming up and we can’t wait!” said Patricia Buckley, Artistic Director. “We have great plays, music, and dance, and we’re so happy to bring it to our region.”

The season opens with Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress. Written in 1955, the play was slated to go to Broadway, but because of disputes between the playwright and producers, the play was shelved and only given its Broadway debut in 2021. The play tells the story of Wiletta Mayer, a middle aged actress at the top of her game, who has nevertheless spent her career playing stereotypes—maids, mammies, and other menials—and finally has her chance to play a big Broadway role. But when difficult truths spill out of the script and into the rehearsal room, the play takes a different turn.

“It’s moving, illuminating, and surprisingly funny,” said Buckley, “but it’s also a play about work, race, and what it means to be an ally.” Trouble in Mind runs July 5-–July 21 with 5 shows per week.

Next, on July 26-28, FSC presents Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. “We're thrilled with the energy, passion, and technique of this company,” said Buckley, “their narrative dances are born out of the Mexican-American experience and convey universal stories focusing on our shared humanity.” Founded in 2003, Calpulli has been described by The New York Times as a “vibrant tour of Mexican traditions with eye-popping costumes for every stop.”

The following weekend, on August 2-4, FSC will present Yolanda Bush and the Cool Water Collective, melding Blues, Jazz, Rock, and R&B, and featuring musicians Evan Jagels, Tim Iversen, Wyatt Ambrose, and Joe Damone.

FSC’s final production of the season is An Iliad, an adaptation of Homer’s classic story of the Trojan War, adapted by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare in 2012. Set in an empty theater, the play portrays the experience of the eternal Homeric Bard, destined to tell the timeworn tale again, as soon as he can conjur a visit from the Muse. With live music.

Franklin Stage Company’s 28th season runs from July 5 through August 25 at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Please note all evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 pm. Sunday shows are at 5:00 pm. Trouble in Mind and An Iliad will also have 3:00 pm Saturday matinees. General Seating. Admission is free—suggested donation is $25 per person. For reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org. Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.