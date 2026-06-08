TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, URINETOWN & More Set fpr People's Light2026/27 Season

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People's Light has announced its 2026/27 season. Spanning Pulitzer Prize-winning dramas, a rolling world premiere adaptation of a beloved American classic, a wildly theatrical holiday panto, and a Tony Award-winning musical satire.

The season includes Topdog/Underdog, Cinderella: A Musical Panto, Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, Harvey, and Urinetown.

"Family is where we first learn love, loyalty, competition, guilt, resilience and hope," said Zak Berkman, People's Light's Producing Artistic Director. "This season brings together stories that explore family in all its contradictions... the joy and the pain, the support and the pressure, the traditions we inherit and the futures we fight to create. These plays and musicals are deeply human, wildly entertaining and profoundly connected to the questions we are asking ourselves right now about belonging, identity and community. We can't wait to gather audiences together to experience them."

Topdog/Underdog

September 16 - October 11, 2026

By Suzan-Lori Parks

Directed by Amina Robinson

From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks comes a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity. Lincoln and Booth, two brothers haunted by abandonment and shaped by rivalry, confront the painful realities of their past and future in a searing examination of manhood, survival, and familial bonds. Directed by acclaimed Philadelphia director Amina Robinson and starring People's Light Company Artist Akeem Davis, Topdog/Underdog is co-produced with Arden Theatre Company.

Cinderella: A Musical Panto

November 18, 2026 - January 3, 2027

By Kathryn Petersen

Music and Lyrics by Michael Ogborn

Directed by Liz Filios

Cinderella: A Musical Panto returns in a brand-new staging of People's Light's beloved holiday tradition. Packed with larger-than-life heroes and villains, outrageous shenanigans, audience participation, and plenty of festive cheer, this joyful musical adventure follows a determined young heroine as she strives to forge her own path despite the expectations of family and tradition. Directed by People's Light Company Artist and panto veteran Liz Filios, with Associate Director Andrew Watring, Cinderella promises a magical holiday experience filled with laughter, music, and fun for audiences of all ages.

Louisa May Alcott's Little Women

February 10 - March 14, 2027

Adapted by Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Donya K. Washington

Lauren Gunderson's new adaptation of the cherished classic Little Women, co-commissioned by People's Light, comes to Malvern as the highly anticipated culmination of its rolling world premiere, directed by nationally acclaimed director Donya K. Washington. Set in 19th-century New England, the story follows ambitious Jo, traditional Meg, gentle Beth, and spirited Amy March as they navigate the expectations of their era while remaining bound by an unbreakable sisterhood. With their father away at war, the sisters support one another through hardship, friendship, romance, and loss. A timeless story of family, resilience, and a young writer forging her own path, Little Women celebrates the enduring power of love, courage, and the bonds that shape us.

Harvey

April 14 - May 9, 2027

By Mary Chase

Directed by Molly Rosa Houlahan

When the affable Elwood P. Dowd introduces his invisible Best Friend—an exceedingly tall rabbit named Harvey—to guests at a society gathering, his sister Veta becomes determined to spare the family further embarrassment. Her efforts to have Elwood committed set off a whirlwind of misunderstandings, mishaps, and unexpected revelations. As the line between sanity and eccentricity begins to blur, this Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy explores the tension between conformity and individuality, asking what happens when society's expectations outweigh a family's capacity for acceptance and love.

Directed by Producing Director Molly Rosa Houlahan and featuring beloved People's Light Company Artists, including David M. Lutken as Elwood, Harvey remains one of the American theatre's most enduring and heartwarming comedies. The play received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was later adapted into the classic film starring Jimmy Stewart and Josephine Hull.

Urinetown

July 8 - August 8, 2027

Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis

Music by Mark Hollmann

Directed by Andrew Watring

Summer at People's Light launches with the three-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy Urinetown. Set in a drought-stricken future where citizens must pay to use public restrooms controlled by a powerful corporation, this satirical favorite follows a group of underdogs who challenge a system built to benefit the few at the expense of the many. Packed with unforgettable songs, sharp wit, and surprising heart, Urinetown explores what it takes to create lasting change and whether a new generation can break free from the failures and traditions of the past. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Andrew Watring, the production will feature an all-star cast of People's Light Company Artists.

Flight Nights at the Farmhouse Return for 2026/27

In addition to its five homegrown productions, People's Light will continue its popular Flight Nights at The Farmhouse series, transforming select Wednesday evenings into immersive experiences featuring original short-form performances, artist conversations, and themed drink and light-bite flights. These unique events offer audiences a lively mix of theatre, storytelling, and community in the intimate setting of the Farmhouse. Frequent Flyer passes are also available.

The 2026/27 Flight Nights lineup includes:

Fright Night — October 28, 2026

Holiday Hijinks — December 9, 2026

Canceled Flights — February 17, 2027

Sci-Flight — May 12, 2027

Murder at the Farmhouse — June 9, 2027

Additional details on upcoming Flight Nights may be found at peopleslight.org/flight-nights.

Subscription and Ticket Information

Season subscriptions for the 2026/27 season are on sale now and include a variety of flexible options for audiences, including Full Season Subscriptions, Preview Packages, Four-Play Subscriptions, and the popular 10-Ticket People's Pass. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits, flexible scheduling, and savings of up to 25%. Single tickets for the 2026/27 season will go on sale June 15, 2026.

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