AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' to be Presented at People’s Light This Summer

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People's Light is inviting audiences to step into the vibrant world of the Harlem Renaissance with Ain't Misbehavin', the Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning musical revue celebrating the sound, personality and influence of pianist, composer and jazz legend Thomas Wright (“Fats”) Waller. Directed by People's Light Resident Artist Steve H. Broadnax III, the production runs July 8 through August 16, 2026, on the Leonard C. Haas Stage. Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase now by visiting PeoplesLight.org or by phone at 610.644.3500. Subscribers enjoy 15 percent off tickets.

Conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz, Ain't Misbehavin' is a toe-tapping celebration of the music, spirit and style that defined the Harlem Renaissance. Featuring beloved Fats Waller classics including "Honeysuckle Rose" and "I Can't Give You Anything But Love," the Tony Award-winning revue transports audiences from the elegance of the Cotton Club to the bustling street of Lenox Avenue. Packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamic choreography and infectious rhythm, the production captures the romance, humor, heartbreak and joy of 1920s and 1930s Harlem, painting a vibrant portrait of an era through the music and artistry of one of jazz's most influential entertainers.

A familiar and acclaimed artistic voice at People's Light, Director Steve Broadnax brings his signature blend of dynamic storytelling and cultural resonance to Ain't Misbehavin'. His previous People's Light credits include A Raisin in the Sun, Mud Row, Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland, and the Barrymore Award-winning Bonez.

Ain't Misbehavin' is a co-production with Arkansas Repertory Theatre, bringing together artists from two leading regional theaters to celebrate the enduring legacy of Fats Waller and the Harlem Renaissance.

A Community Invitation: The People's Piano

In celebration of the music, creativity and communal spirit at the heart of Ain't Misbehavin', People's Light will host People's Piano, a participatory music experience in the upper lobby throughout the production's run.

For one hour before every performance, ticket holders of all ages are invited to sit down at the theatre's upright piano and play. Sheet music inspired by the era of Fats Waller and the Harlem Renaissance will be available and participants are encouraged to rotate with fellow musicians or join one another for impromptu collaborations.

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