Act II Playhouse to Launch New Award and Free Professional Development for Theatre Artists
Kevin Munhall, whose credits include Anastasia on Broadway, will lead the inaugural professional development session.
The Act II Playhouse is honoring its stable of actors, designers, and creatives of the past and the present. Act II has just recently created The Charlie Antalosky Award, named after the beloved Barrymore Award-winning local actor who passed away in 2005.
The award will recognize one outstanding performer and one outstanding designer each year for exceptional work at Act II and will include a monetary prize.
'The award will honor and support the artists who make our work possible and celebrate our connection to local theatre history,' said Tony Braithwaite, Artistic Director at Act II Playhouse. According to Braithwaite, the award provides a meaningful annual announcement that reinforces our commitment to artistic excellence.' The first recipients of the award will be announced later in the 2026-2027 Season.
Additionally, the Playhouse will be sponsoring free professional development opportunities for theatre makers in the area, further distinguishing itself as a theatre that invests in the growth and well-being of its gig-economy artists.
An inaugural session will be held in October and led by Kevin Munhall whose professional performing credits include Anastasia on Broadway and, more recently, Damn Yankees at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C and whose coaching practice, Habit Disruption, has been implemented at Amazon, Canyon Ranch and Howard University. https://www.habitdisruption.com/.
These initiatives are the latest that Act II has undertaken in the name of bolstering their visibility in the community and bettering the experience of all its employees, artists and patrons.
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