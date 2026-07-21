GOOD KNIGHT: A MASCULINITY JOURNEY to Play Philadelphia Fringe After Hollywood Debut

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Following a debut run at the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Los Angeles-based clown Grant O'Connell will his one-person show GOOD KNIGHT: A MASCULINITY JOURNEY to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival for two performances at The Trestle Inn: Wednesday, September 23 at 8:30 PM and Thursday, September 24 at 7:00 PM. Press are welcome at either performance.

GOOD KNIGHT: A MASCULINITY JOURNEY follows one clown's journey as a knight who begs the question: what does it mean to be a man? A boy dreams of becoming a knight. He falls asleep and transforms - brave, bold, and armored. Then (spoiler), the knight dies. The dream collapses. The boy wakes up, and his hero is gone. What happens next is where the show lives. Through song and dance, the Good Knight uses the power of live theatre to transform the audience's perception of the world around them - and invites them to become part of the answer.

Performed by Grant O'Connell and directed by and co-devised with Philly-local Frankie Halbiger, the work blends physical comedy, absurdist play, and genuine emotional honesty in an intimate, highly interactive 60-minute experience. Audiences at the show's Hollywood Fringe debut described it as "funny, inventive, and incredibly charming," praising O'Connell as "a magnetic performer" with "an electric intuition with the audience." One reviewer called it "an optimistic ode to being your own biggest hero." Another put it simply: "So much dancing. Physical comedy. French. Earnestness. A man in tights."

O'Connell is a Los Angeles-based clown and filmmaker who has trained with Aitor Basauri (Spymonkey), Dean Evans, Jet Eveleth, Phil Burgers, Mick Barnfather, Natasha Mercado and others. For many years he was a member of the bouffon troupe iL Fungo (dir. Dean Evans). As a filmmaker, his award-winning short film 'Le Regard' won at Indie Short Fest and the Austin Short Film Festival.

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