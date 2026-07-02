THIS SHOULD NEVER BE A MUSICAL and More to Launch 1812 Productions 30th Anniversary Season

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1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all-comedy theatre company, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with the launch of a robust 2026/27 season. Single tickets to all three productions will be available starting July 15, 2026.

1812 Productions 2026/27 Season:

This Should Never Be A Musical: An Improvised Reality Show

Co-Created and Directed by Jennifer Childs and Mary Carpenter

Music Direction by Jay Rosen

Featuring Mykey Carpenter, David Dritsas, Eliana Fabiyi, Kristin Finger, and Kelsey Hebert

September 4-27, 2026, Arden Theatre Company Arcadia Stage

Part American Idol, part Whose Line Is It Anyway, part Waiting for Guffman and 100 percent 1812. This brand new improvised adventure, which harkens back to 1812's rambunctious improv roots, opens the season. Each night, the audience will provide the worst musical titles they can think of, and the actors will improvise songs and scenes from each one with reality tv-style challenges. The audience will vote on which musicals move forward in the competition and the winning musical will be selected at the top of the second act followed by a 30-minute version of that musical, complete with choreography and costumes.

This Is The Week That Is

Written and Performed by the This Is The Week That Is Ensemble

Directed by Justin Jain

Featuring Newton Buchanan, Justin Jain, Lee Minora, Pax Ressler, Lex Thammavong, and Robyn Unger

November 27, 2025-January 3, 2027, Plays & Players Theatre

For over two decades, This Is The Week That Is has been a Philadelphia theatrical tradition—an annual celebration of satire, song, and civic spirit that takes a smart, silly, and sharply funny look at the year's political and cultural landscape. Audiences can expect the show's signature over-the-top musical numbers, whip-smart social and political commentary, and the dynamic performances that have made it a must-see for Philadelphians every year.

God of Carnage

By Yasmina Reza

Directed by Matt Pfeiffer

April 30-May 23, 2027, Plays & Players Theatre

This explosive comedy of manners follows two sets of parents who meet to discuss a playground fight between their sons. As their civilized conversation turns hilariously combative, we're reminded that boys will be boys…but the adults will be worse. Winner of an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the Tony Award for Best New Play, God of Carnage will feature an all-star Philly cast.

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