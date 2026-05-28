THE SOUND OF AMERICA Rock Musical to Make World Premiere at FringeArts in Philadelphia

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Beginning July 1, Philadelphia theater audiences can experience the world premiere of The Sound of America, a high-voltage rock musical created by Randall Lane and Todd Schwartz, reimagining Benjamin Franklin as America's first rock star. The production transforms the story of Philadelphia's favorite son into an epic rock musical about identity, rebellion, and the creation of a true American voice. Directed by Barrymore Award-winner Kyle Metzger, the musical features a live rock ensemble backing a cast of all-local actors led by Kohl Pilgrim as Benjamin Franklin and co-stars Federica Andino-Vega, Kaedon Knight, Jameson May, and Luke Preston. Arriving in time for America's Semiquincentennial celebrations, The Sound of America runs from July 1 to August 1, with 30 performances presented at FringeArts (140 N Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106), a 300-seat performing arts center right under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Old City.

In The Sound of America, Benjamin Franklin (Pilgrim) is presented as America's first rock star, a struggling musician, inventor, and runaway printer who forms a scrappy band with his Leather Apron Club friends in Philadelphia. He accidentally unlocks the power of electric rock n' roll after a lightning strike changes everything. As Franklin's revolutionary new sound makes him an international sensation, he and his wife, Deborah (Andino-Vega), are swept into a world of fame, excess, political intrigue, and growing tension with the British elite. Manipulated by the cunning Lord Alexander Wedderburn (Knight) and seduced by celebrity culture, Franklin abandons his band and risks losing the people and ideals that once grounded him. Blending humor, history, and live arena-rock spectacle, The Sound of America tells the electrifying origin story of both a nation and its most rebellious art form.

“Benjamin Franklin was America's original rock star,” said Lane, the editor and chief content officer of Forbes, and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, who wrote the book and lyrics. “He reinvented himself constantly, challenged authority, embraced fame, courted controversy, and used creativity to reshape the world around him. As America approaches its Semiquincentennial, The Sound of America gives us a chance to celebrate the rebellious, inventive, and unifying spirit at the heart of both the country and rock n' roll.”

Sir Roger Daltrey, lead singer of The Who, serves as The Sound of America's Royal Governor, with all production royalties benefitting his cause, Teen Cancer America, a partner of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Daltrey also makes a remote cameo in the show as part of his role.

“If I were ever asked for a sound that captures America, my answer would have to be: ‘The Sound of America is rock n' roll, and this musical brings it to life,' said Daltrey. “In directing the royalties to Teen Cancer America, it invokes the spirit of Ben Franklin.”

Developed by Lane and Schwartz over the past two years, the rock musical's producers include:

Ari Edelson, Artistic Director for the nationally recognized theater accelerator The Orchard Project;

Rosalind Remer, curator of the Benjamin Franklin Museum;

Philadelphia Eagles legend and TV analyst Seth Joyner;

Matthew Decker, the Philadelphia-based director and Co-Founder of Theatre Horizon, who is currently helping to adapt La La Land for Broadway.

To further celebrate Philadelphia and the Semiquincentennial, The Sound of America features special programming and partnerships to invite audiences from Philadelphia and beyond to further engage with our nation's history. Patrons can join a post-show historic walking tour through Old City following each performance of the production's run. The 45-minute, musical walking tours are curated by Benjamin Franklin historian Dr. Rosalind Remer and led by lead actor Kohl Pilgrim. Post-show walking tours are available free for ticketholders. Patrons attending weekend matinees enjoy Rock ‘n Roll Brunches, where FringeArts will serve special food and drinks during the performance.

The Sound of America will also feature special events and collaborations throughout its run. In addition to curating the post-show walking tours, Dr. Remer hosts a Franklin Night performance on July 2, where she'll lead a pre-show panel discussion with other historians and experts exploring Benjamin Franklin's life. On Friday, July 3, a special performance will culminate in a celebratory “Ben Drop” countdown to July 4, with a special guest MC to be announced. Weekend matinee audiences can also enjoy Rock ‘n Roll Brunches, featuring themed food and drink offerings provided by FringeArts.

The cast of The Sound of America features an all-Philadelphia group of actors bringing American history to life on the big stage. Leading the cast as Ben Franklin is actor and musician Kohl Pilgrim (Grease at Media Theatre; Million Dollar Quartet at Walnut Street Theatre) with actor Federica Andino-Vega (Fun Home at Media Theatre; Twelfth Night O Lo Que Quieras(Feste) at Delaware Shakespeare) as his wife Deborah. Actor and musician Jameson May (A Christmas Carol at Walnut Street Theatre; Kinky Boots at New Light Theatre/Delaware Theatre Company) performs as Hugh Meredith, Franklin's Best Friend and lead guitarist of his band. Rounding out the cast is actor Luke Preston (Rent at West Chester University) as Franklin's estranged son and rabblerouser William Temple Franklin, aka WTF, and performer Kaedon Knight (james from Fever Dream Repertory) as the calculating Lord Alexander Wedderburn, who seeks to end the American rebellion and claim rock for the British Empire.

The production is directed by Philadelphia-based, Barrymore Award-winning director, educator, and producer Kyle Metzger. Metzger moved to Philadelphia in 2020 after a decade in New York City developing new works and touring Shakespeare adaptations with his theater company, The Glass Eye. Since then, he has directed new plays and musicals in the region, including the American premiere of Drip at Inis Nua (2025 Barrymore Award for Outstanding Direction), Hannah and the Healing Stone at The Drake, and the pigeon, the inaugural production for Strides Collective. His recent musical productions include: The Little Prince the Musical at Quintessence Theatre Group, Once and Fun Home at New Light Theatre (2024 Barrymore nom Outstanding Direction), and 9 to 5 at Media Theatre. For the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, he directed Catholic Guilt by Kelly McCaughan (Shortlisted Best Newcomer at Edinburgh International Fringe), and two Dan Kitrosser productions, Homos! (Winner of Fringe's 2023 Best Nightlife Show) and Smooth. Metzger currently teaches musical theater performance and directing at Temple University.

Metzger leads a production team featuring Music Director Luke McGinnis, Set & Projection Designer Aimee Hanyzewski, Lighting Designer Aly Docherty, Costume Designer Kit Longo, and Sound Designer Nick Rahn. The team is rounded out by Production Stage Manager Cat Brennan. Serving as the house band are bassist Jacob Blizard, guitarist Jake Morelli, drummer Kanako Neale, and multi-instrumentalist and horn player Kevin Vu, with McGinnis playing keyboards.

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