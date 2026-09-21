THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE is Coming to PCS Theater

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PCS Theater will continue its 115th season with Matthew López's The Legend of Georgia McBride, a funny, exuberant, and heartfelt comedy about family, artistry, identity, and the unexpected places we find our way forward. Directed by Max Segarnick, the production runs October 9-18, 2026, on PCS Theater's Raymond W. Smith Second Stage.

Casey is young, broke, and struggling to make ends meet. His landlord is knocking at the door, his wife has just announced that they are expecting a baby, and his career as an Elvis impersonator at a run-down, small-town Florida bar has come to an abrupt end.

When the bar owner replaces Casey's Elvis act with a B-level drag show, Casey suddenly finds himself backstage in a world he knows almost nothing about. But necessity, talent, and a little theatrical magic soon collide, sending him on an unexpected journey into drag performance. Along the way, Casey discovers not only a new way to provide for his growing family, but a part of himself and his artistry he never knew existed.

Leading the cast as Casey is Nolan Maher, with LaPorscha Rodgers as Casey's wife, Jo. Randy Rice takes the stage as veteran drag performer Miss Tracy Mills, while Randino portrays Rexy and Jason. Rounding out the five-person cast is Chas Thomas as Eddie, the owner of the Florida bar where Casey's unexpected transformation begins.

At its heart, The Legend of Georgia McBride asks what it means to pursue the American dream when the dream itself is something as simple as security, shelter, family, love, and the opportunity to do what you love.



Photo Credit: Jess Saunders

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 08 Hrs 11 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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