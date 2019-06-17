THE GOLDEN GAMES: A Golden Girls Musical Game Show Comes To Philly!

Direct from Off-Broadway, it's The Golden Girls musical drag parody for the NEW generation.

Back for a second time in the City of Brotherly Love!

Picture it: Philadelphia, June, 2019. Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! Your favorite pals and confidants Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose must travel down the road and back again across America to find her. The hip old grannies take you on a musical journey through The Golden Girls' favorite game shows! Lucky audience members will become contestants, interacting directly with your bosom buddies, while competing to become the next #TokenSophia. Grab That Dough! Prizes! Songs! Jeopardy Dream Sequences! Oh My! Toto, we're not in Miami anymore, sugar.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-golden-gays-nyc-pride-tour-2019-tickets-61840218759

$25 General Admission

$35 VIP - Includes premium preferred seating, GGNYC swag, and an official #TokenSophia photo following the show with the cast starring YOU as Sophia! We provide the wig, glasses, and handbag. You provide the Sicilian attitude.

*Get your tickets early- Previous shows have sold out!

The Golden Gays NYC (or GGNYC) burst onto the scene in 2017- first at RuPaul's DragCon then at the famed Rue-La-Rue Cafe. What began as a flash mob extravaganza has skyrocketed to sold-out engagements, tours, and cruises all over New York City and beyond. In the summer of 2018, their hit musical "Hot Flashbacks" premiered to rave reviews Off-Broadway at Theatre Row. You can frequently find the girls at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, New York's premier destination for queens from RuPaul's Drag Race. Pride Tour 2019 marks the third successful GGNYC tour, each expanding their reach further across America. First, "Hot Flashbacks" followed by their Christmas spectacular "Thank Yule For Being A Friend", and now "The Golden Games" has played to enthusiastic audiences in New York, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Rochester, Atlantic City, Cumberland (MD), New Hope (PA), and Asbury Park (NJ), where their brunch shows at The Asbury Hotel have become an iconic staple of the community. Look for the GGNYC booth at RuPaul's DragCon NYC every September. The ladies are breaking into the Florida circuit later this December when "Thank Yule For Being A Friend" plays a two week residency at the Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. You can also catch GGNYC sailing on the high seas with Celebrity cruises: first in August with Vacaya, then in February 2020 with Flip Phone Events' "Golden Fans at Sea".

The Golden Gays NYC stars Jason B. Schmidt (as Dorothy), Andy Crosten (as Blanche), and Gerry Mastrolia (as Rose) along with Musical Director, Mason Griffin. A musical parody, their shows consist of live singing and dancing, along with hilarious sketches from the television show's most memorable moments.





