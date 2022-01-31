Student Blog: Tips To Select A Show

As a member of two theatre boards at the University of Pennsylvania, Quadramics Theatre Company and Penn Singers Light Opera Company, I have gone through the process of selecting shows multiple times. With every selection comes mixed opinions, different themes, and problematic content, but how does a company settle on a title? Should the title with the best music or plot be chosen? Should only the title the director proposes be considered? Here are my tips to select a show that fits your company!

1. List Interesting Titles

Anyone involved in the show selection process should list out the titles they are interested in producing. This allows for a range of titles to be considered that not everyone may have known about at first. Ensure that all titles are available for licensing in your area before listing them.

2. Explore The List

Use this period to evaluate every title listed. Although you likely already have some preferences, be open to all titles at the moment since you are selecting a title best for your company, not yourself. Ensure to flag any problematic content or technical challenges each title may present. Also, if you are selecting a musical, make sure to listen to some of the music while learning about the plot.

3. Reduce The List

At this point, eliminate any titles on the list that your company physically cannot produce. This includes titles that are technically impossible in your given performance space, or titles that would not be appropriate for your company to produce. For instance, if you want to produce a title like Hairspray or Kinky Boots, you need to ensure there is proper representation of the communities portrayed in these titles. You must consider the makeup of your company, or be prepared to target these communities in your audition advertisements. The key question to ask yourself at this step is whether your company is the right group to tell the story of the script. The list should still be rather substantive at this point. Do not eliminate any titles that your company can feasibly produce!

4. Consider The Director

If you are choosing your director before your title is selected, then hold an open submission for director proposals. You should list out some of the titles your company is interested in producing and ask for proposals for those titles or similar ones. Alternatively, you can accept proposals for any title, but make it clear that if an applicant is selected, their proposed title may not be the show they direct. When choosing the director, always consider if they are the right person to facilitate the storytelling of the title they propose. (If you are selecting a director after licensing a show, then you can skip this step.)

5. Top 3

At this point, titles on the list should be compared to each other for their advantages and disadvantages. Which titles are stories your company wants to tell? If you have hired a director, what shows does the director already have a vision for? What excites your company the most and presents creative opportunities that differ from past productions? What titles will likely draw in the largest audience in your area? Do you want an ensemble based show, or a limited cast show? What titles present the opportunity to engage with your community? These are all questions that should be asked at this point to narrow down your list to three titles. It is always best to narrow down your list to at least three titles because even if all your titles are available for licensing, you may not receive the rights due to another upcoming production in the area. All three of your titles should be shows your company is confident in producing in the case that you only get rights to one of them. You should rank the top three titles so you know which your company will proceed with should you get the rights to multiple titles.

6. Apply For Rights!

The final step is to apply for rights for your top three shows. Although the period of waiting for rights is anxiety inducing, you should feel excited and confident about your production process! If you selected three titles that fit your company, then all you have to do is relax until you hear back.