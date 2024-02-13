Steven Brinberg is SIMPLY BARBRA at Walnut Street Theatre

Award-winning actor Steven Brinberg makes his return to Walnut Street Theatre after 4 previously sold-out appearances with his acclaimed homage to Barbra Streisand.

For over 25 years Steven Brinberg has performed SIMPLY BARBRA on stages across America, Australia and the U.K. Simply Barbra is a love letter to, and a comical look at, one of the greatest stars of our generation. You’ll hear classics including “People,” “Evergreen,” and “Second Hand Rose” so beautifully that if you close your eyes, you’ll swear you are listening to the diva herself.

This spectacular event will feature two guest stars: FRANK FERRANTE and MATTHEW AMIRA. Ferrante, who is directing and starring in GROUCHO: A LIFE IN REVUE on the Walnut mainstage through March 10, will make an appearance as Groucho Marx on stage with Barbra. Audiences will also be treated to the vocal talents of Amira, whose recent appearance at the Walnut as Rocky in ROCKY, THE MUSICAL brought Philadelphia to its feet.

Don’t miss this one night only event that critics have called a scintillatingly funny, unnervingly accurate, and touchingly true tribute that is in touch with Streisand’s very soul, spirit, voice and above all, ego!

Tickets start at just $25! For tickets and information, call 215-574-3550. Tickets are also available online 24/7 by visiting WalnutStreetTheatre.org or Ticketmaster.com.

When: Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30pm

Where: Walnut Street Theatre at 825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107