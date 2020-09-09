State Theatre Center for the Arts Calls For 2021 FREDDY Awards Evaluators

Deadline for applications is Friday, October 2.

The State Theatre Center for the Arts, Inc. is seeking qualified volunteer Evaluators for their EMMY Award winning FREDDY© Awards program which awards excellence in the production of high school musical theatre. Deadline for applications is Friday, October 2.

Introduced in 2003, the program sends Evaluators to review each of the approximately 30 high school musical productions entered throughout Lehigh and Northampton Counties in PA, and in Warren County, NJ.

Evaluators will be expected to attend at least 14 shows during the season and must submit evaluation forms which cover 21 performance and production categories (i.e. Outstanding Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role, Outstanding Use of Scenery).

Nominations are announced in early May and followed in late May with a TONY Awards style ceremony at the State Theatre where nominees perform and award recipients are announced and presented with a FREDDY© Award.

2021 marks the 19th Anniversary of the FREDDY© Awards program. The 2021 Ceremony will be broadcast live on 69 WFMZ-TV, Thursday, May 27th at 7 PM.

Looking for candidates who have extensive work experience in one of the arts disciplines and have a strong sense of objectivity. They must be able to effectively evaluate student performances and production values. All candidates must be outstanding writers with the ability to effectively communicate their impressions in a constructive manner. Also, a candidate must already be an avid theatre-goer and should possess a wide knowledge of the canon of the American Musical Theatre.

2021 FREDDY Evaluator Description and Application (attached) are available at www.freddyawards.org. The deadline for submitting the 2021 Freddy Award evaluator application is Friday, October 2. Interviews for qualified individuals will be scheduled during the month of October.

