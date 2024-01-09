Star of the Day's Winter Spotlight Academy to Present ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Star of the Day, located in Emmaus, PA, just has revealed their 2024 Season. Kicking off the season is their Winter Spotlight Academy. Star of the Day's award-winning academies produce full scale family-friendly musicals as a culmination of the student's education for that quarter.

The Winter Spotlight Academy kicks off on Monday, January 15th and will run through the beginning of April where the students will put on three (3) performances of ArtsReach's version of Alice in Wonderland. This medium cast version of the play will feature a group of young, aspiring thespians from the Lehigh Valley. During their 10 weeks of class they will learn character development, movement, acting, improv, vocal technique, and more. They will put it all together for 3 public performances on Friday, April 5th at 7PM and Saturday, April 6th at 2PM & 7PM. All tickets are $16 (plus fees).

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 15, 2024 online at www.StaroftheDay.org. Phone sales are not available at this time. Tickets will be on sale the day of the show thirty (30) minutes prior to showtime. All seats are assigned and expected to sell fast. Online ticket reservations are highly recommended.

"I couldn't think of another show that allows a creative group of young people to come together and have fun with. Alice in Wonderland will give our kids a chance to really think outside of the box and bring a fresh new perspective to the show. We believe in teaching through collaboration. Our students never disappoint." ~ Kirsten Almeida, Founder & Director

Performance Details:

What: Alice in Wonderland

Where: Star of the Day at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049

When: April 5, 2024 7PM | April 6, 2024 2PM & 7PM

How: Tickets $16 Click Here