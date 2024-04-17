Star of the Day to Present THE PROM in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Star of the Day will present ‘The Prom’ May 3 – 12, 2024 at St. John’s UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.

In a small Midwest town, people are outraged about a teenage lesbian wanting to attend her school’s prom with her girlfriend. While the musical written by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar is not based on a true story, it is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. The show is produced with express permission from Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

The musical follows four Broadway actors lamenting their days of fame, as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help Emma, the lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to the high school prom. The importance of authentic and sensitive representation is important to the story. For so much of theater – and especially musical theater – history, queer characters are often portrayed as stereotypes or the butt of the joke. This show really goes in a hugely different direction.

Our commitment to the show’s overall theme extends to the LGBTQ community. The show’s two-week run includes a special PRIDE performance on Saturday, May 4th at 7:30PM. During the show, a special collection will be taken and donated to the Valley Youth House SILK program for LGBTQ+ youth in the Lehigh Valley.

Directed by Parker Ryan of Allentown, PA – he states, “This show highlights the power of listening and understanding, and how working together amplifies the love we can create as a community.” The show is musically directed by Chris Hamm, choreographed by the organization’s founder Kirsten Almeida, Stage Managed by Alexis Leon, Designed by Mickey Brown, and Assistant Directed by Jillian Petrie. Starring as Emma Nolan (Mary Bolan (They/Them)) and Alyssa Greene (Kyleigh Vicoso She/They)) and will perform on May 3, 4, 5, 11, 12. Their understudies Julisa Trinidad (She/They) and Elisa Osorto (She/Her) will perform on a special Student Night presentation on Friday, May 10th. Students with valid ID can buy tickets for $10 (cash at the door.) One ticket per ID. Rounding out the cast is Mandi Kalbach (DeeDee Allen), Matt Redline (Barry Glickman), Shannon Seip (Angie Dickinson), Dylan Firestone (Trent), Daniel VanArsdale (Sheldon), Richie Warmkessel (Principal Hawkins), Christine Ebert (Mrs. Greene), TJ Seislove (Nick), Jack Warnke (Kevin), Courtney Bodnar (Shelby), Kaela Frankenfield (Kaylee), Abby Roth (Olivia), Abby Schechter, Sarah Danner, Oliver Thompson, Wyatt Steiner, and Dominick Dinzey.

Star of the Day’s The Prom runs for 7 performances May 3, 4, 10 at 7:30PM, May 5 & 12 at 3PM, and May 11th at 2PM & 7:30PM. Tickets range between $16.50-$22 (plus fees). All performances take place at St. John’s UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 10849. There is free parking, and the building is accessible.

There are several special performances planned. May 4th is PRIDE NIGHT, May 5th is PROM NIGHT (Get dressed for prom and stay for a special Mix & Minge prom night after the show’s conclusion. It included refreshments and prom pictures. Regular admission required.) May 10th is STUDENT NIGHT, May 11th at 2PM is our INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE actors currently performing in other shows throughout the Lehigh Valley can attend our special Saturday matinee at 2PM for $10 (cash at the door). Actors should bring a playbill from their show as confirmation of their participation in a current show, and May 12th is our MOM PROM. Buy 1 adult ticket and get Mom a ticket for $15 when you use the code: MOMPROM.

