Settlement Music School To Highlight Kardon Center At 116th Anniversary Gala

On May 4, 2024, 6:30 p.m. at the 2300 Arena (2300 Swanson Street, Philadelphia), Settlement Music School will hold its 116th Anniversary Gala, igniting the venue with its dazzling theme, Art Sparks.

Settlement's Annual Gala is its largest fundraising event, supporting the more than $2.7 million in financial aid that is given to students every year. This year's party promises an electric evening filled with music, food, dancing to Philly 7-piece band SNACKTIME, and a chance to connect with like-minded peers who value the arts. The event will honor the law firm Stradley Ronon for their crucial contribution to the School's mission and will celebrate the work of Settlement's Kardon Center for Arts Therapy.

Founded as the Kardon Institute for Arts Therapy in 1976 out of a partnership between Settlement Music School and the Moss Rehabilitation Hospital, today's Kardon Center for Arts Therapy truly embodies this year's Gala theme of Art Sparks, using movement/dance, art, and music to spark improvements in communication, learning, social and physical skills, self-esteem, and more.

“I always like to tell people that anyone can benefit from creative arts therapy,” says Laura Cerulli, Zausmer Program Manager of the Kardon Center for Arts Therapy. “Our clients range from preschoolers who need support as they deal with emotional and social challenges from being away from their parents for the first time, to those who are looking for an outlet for creative expression as they work through feelings of anxiety and depression, all the way to older adults who live in group homes and want to use music, dance or art to feel a sense of connection and validation in their experience of the world.”

Through the generosity of donations from members of the community, the Kardon Center for Arts Therapy has been able to give financial aid to over 70 individual clients, as well as several partner organizations, allowing individuals access to the support they need.

Art sparks a love for creative thinking in all areas of our lives, and for 116 years, Settlement Music School has brought that spark to the Greater Philadelphia area, functioning as an essential community hub and awarding significant financial aid to 60% of its student population so that the arts can remain accessible to everyone. Visit settlementmusic.org/give-now/annual-gala/ to donate to support the Gala and the Kardon Center for Arts Therapy or check out the 116th Anniversary raffle and auction (settlementmusic.org/raffle) for a chance to win big prizes! You do not need to attend the gala to win the raffle or auction.

About the Chairs, Byron Golson and Stephanie Marsh

The co-chairs for this year's Gala are retired Elementary School Assistant Principal and former Music Educator of the School District of Philadelphia, Byron Golson, alongside his wife, Senior attorney for the City of Philadelphia, Stephanie Marsh. Byron, a member of our Mary Louise Curtis Branch Board, attended Settlement Music School in his youth and credits the faculty for setting him on the path of a sparkling and musical career. “The teachers who shaped me as a young music student had a profound impact on my personal development and confidence, not only as a musician, but as a contributing member of society,” says Byron. “I believe something special Settlement offers young students is the transformative power of educators who recognize and nurture the potential of their students beyond just skill development. Settlement Music School played a significant role in forming my life's foundation, for which I am truly grateful.”

About Stradley Ronon

Stradley Ronon works tirelessly to ensure equitable access to justice for low-income, underserved populations, routinely providing representation in pro bono matters involving civil rights, employment, property, custody, and the death penalty. In 2021, the firm was recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded employers in the Greater Philadelphia region.

Stradley Ronon partner Bruce Leto is a longtime member of Settlement Music School's Central Board of Directors — currently serving as president — and the school's Executive Committee. Stradley Ronon and Settlement were honored by the Philadelphia Business Journal in its 2016 Brotherly Love Sisterly Affection Awards for their collective social impact on the city of Philadelphia.

About Settlement Music School

Settlement Music School is an inclusive creative community dedicated to providing the highest quality arts education for all. Regardless of age, background, ability, or economic circumstances, there is a place for everyone at Settlement. The School offers 10,000 services in person and online every week in music, dance, visual arts, and arts therapy at its various branches and dozens of community partnerships across the region, and is proud to offer more than $2.7 million in financial aid each year to more than 60% of its student population. Settlementmusic.org