September Events Announced At The State Theatre

After 18 months, the State Theatre is reopening its doors with three new concert events.

The center will welcome the Craig Thatcher Band to kick-off its 95th season on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Craig Thatcher & Friends capture the spirit and sound of Clapton's Music with a very broad retrospective, beginning with Eric's rise to fame as guitar-god in the Yardbirds, continuing on with John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, CREAM, Blind Faith, Derek & the Dominos and finally covering his various solo periods. Native to the Lehigh Valley, Craig Thatcher Band has been entertaining audiences across the globe with their exciting brand of blues/rock music since 1993.

Show time is 7:30PM. Tickets are $29 and are on sale now.

The State Theatre will Big Eyed Phish: A Dave Matthews Band Tribute on Friday, September 17th, 2021.

Big Eyed Phish delivers a high-energy audio and visual experiences intending to immerse the audience in a feeling of seeing and hearing the real band, while giving much more than just a recreation of the songs from an album and focuses their efforts to truly put on a show that mirrors the Dave Matthews Band live experience. From the incredible musicianship, the soulful lyrics, the rocking solos and jams, and even the witty stage banter Dave Matthews is known for - Big Eyed Phish delivers on all aspects.

The band is led by front man Brandon Depaul, the founder of the former DMB Tribute: Tripping Billies. He is backed up by a great band of truly professional musicians and is the only DMB Tribute that can claim to have a full-time lead guitar and keyboard player. This allows them to be the only accurate DMB Tribute in the country able to cover the full spectrum of the DMB catalog throughout the lineup changes seen in the Dave Matthews Band.

Each show is unique with a blend of mega-hits to dance to as well as some deep tracks for the more dedicated DMB fanbase. There are over 75 songs in their catalog combining Dave Matthews Band's original tunes as well as some songs that DMB is known to cover. This band will leave people saying, "I feel like I just left a live Dave Matthews show!"

Show time is 8:00PM. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

The State Theatre will welcome Early Elton Trio: 50th Anniversary Triple Play on Saturday, September 18th, 2021.

A Rock n' Roll archaeological dig is underway, as Early Elton Trio pays tribute to Elton by performing the albums Tumbleweed Connection, Madman Across The Water and the live concert 11-17-70 in their entireties. Early Elton Trio features Jeff Kazee of Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes (piano, vocals), Rich Pagano of The Fab Faux (drums and vocals) and John Conte of Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes (bass and vocals). Jeff, John and Rich have painstakingly sourced video, bootleg recordings and even Elton's own home demos in shaping their collective vision of Elton's Trio Period - blurring the line between replication and innovation while still capturing and utilizing the spirit, mood and Rock & Roll energy from those early tours. Early Elton Trio is dedicated to continuing the spirit of this period - arguably, his finest in terms of material, production, and performance.

Show time is 8:00PM. Tickets are $26 General Admission and are on sale now.