By: Jun. 22, 2023

SUBMERGED: A Changing Global Climate Public Exhibition and Artist Tours Continue Through July

SUBMERGED: A Changing Global Climate is a multi-media art exhibition centered on flooding and global climate change. Held in a space within the Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center that has been completely submerged during past floods, the selected works speak to historic and current extreme weather events impacting our region and the planet’s struggle for survival. 

Visitors will be visually immersed in more than 30 works by nineteen artists in varying styles, mediums and materials, directed by Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center Executive Director Karen Young and curated by Thom Duffy, who said: “The engagement between visitors and the art sparks lively discussion about our relationship with the environment, the history of the Fairmount Water Works, and all the connections to Global Climate Change.”

Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center
640 Water Works Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Wednesday - Saturday(10am - 5pm)

ADMISSION: Free to all. Donations accepted. fairmountwaterworks.org

INFORMAL TOUR and DISCUSSION with the CURATOR and ARTISTS

Visitors can register in advance for personal and engaging tours with the curator and contributing artists featured in this special exhibition. Adds Duffy: “The experience of curating for the Fairmont Water Works Interpretive Center is a true gift.  Greeting visitors of all ages and backgrounds welcoming them to the special exhibition's Curator/Artists Tours is an honor and a privilege.”

WHEN: Saturdays July 1, July 15 & July 29 at 11:00 am & 1:00pm.

Tours are 45 minutes.

PLEASE PRE- REGISTER:   https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2249644®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ffairmountwaterworks.org%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

CONTRIBUTING GALLERIES/ARTISTS:

Independent Artists: Loren Berckey, Diane Burko, Rhea Cutillo, Andrea Krupp, Anabelle Rodríguez, Laura Storck and Maura Williams

Cerulean Arts Gallery: Pia De Girolamo, Richard Estell, Susan B. Howard, Frederic C. Kaplan, Michael Rossman and Jill A. Rupinski

Thom Duffy Fine Art: Thom Duffy and Andrés Tavárez

Bridgette Mayer Gallery: Arden Bendler Browning, Tim McFarlane and Rebecca Rutstein

Schwarz Gallery: Antique painting by Arthur Melzer

Hollis Taggart: Bill Scott


