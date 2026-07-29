LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL to Bring Summer Fun to Newtown Arts Company

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Newtown Arts Company will present Legally Blonde: The Musical! Packed with high energy, humor, and inspiring moments, this award-winning musical is perfect entertainment for summer audiences.

Follow the story of Elle Woods (Jackie Sterlace), a fashionable and determined young woman who seems to have it all as she sets out on a journey that surprises everyone, including herself. Along the way, she discovers that kindness and confidence are the keys to achieving her dreams.

Elle may have started out as the UCLA Delta Nu president, but she quickly finds herself on a quest to Harvard Law School, with her parents (Kristin McGee and Michael Shepherd) blessing if she could make the grade. In her journey, she meets Emmett (Will Buxton), who shows her that Harvard just might be the place where she can make a difference. But Harvard isn't all hearts and roses, as Elle tries to survive Professor Callahan's (Zachary Palais) class with fellow classmates Aaron (Daniel Lobron), Enid (Emily St. Clair), and Sasha (Robert Reiser), catch up with Warner (Nicholas Devlin), and avoid mean girls Vivienne (Kaleigh Coyle) and Whitney (Alyssa Wiltbank).

One fateful day, she stumbles into the Hair Affair salon, where Elle befriends Paulette (Chiara Bangor-Giorgio), who is smitten with the new UPS driver, Kyle (Gerry Hehir). With a little help from Elle and her Delta Nu Gal pals, Serena (Camryn Ross), Margot (Simone Shvarts), and Pilar (Jessa Casner), Paulette tries to work up the courage to talk to him.

This high-energy show is rounded out with key performances by Katrina Pilchman as Brooke and Julia Finkel as Kate, that are bound to get you 'Whipped Into Shape' for a summer that is filled with 'What You Want.' Legally Blonde is non-stop laughs, with a large supporting cast bringing a host of characters to life, including William Augustin (Lowell), Andrew Rosenfeld (Pforzheimer/Bailiff), Hayley Birnbaum (Chutney/Gaelen), Chloe Mendola (Leilani), Kelcey Boyd (Judge/Gabby/Store Manager), Lori Galagher (DA Joyce Riley/Addison), Leigh Collins (Kiki/Veronica), Kaitlyn Leshak (Kristine/Assistant DA), Emily Jusczak (Bookish Client/Avery), Augrey Ashwah (Courtney/Cashier), and Angela Mendola (Stenographer/Perfume Girl).

Filled with laughter, heartwarming friendships, and plenty of pink, Legally Blonde is a celebration of believing in yourself and never giving up. It also reminds us that first impressions don't always tell the whole story. Audiences can look forward to memorable musical numbers, dazzling choreography, and a cast of talented performers who bring this beloved story to life.

This production will include four-legged pups. Get ready to fall in love with the adorable canine stars of Legally Blonde. From the glamorous and over confident small dog, Bruiser (played by dogs Mo Gregory Reilly and Honey Kroen), to the lovable and large dog, Rufus (played by dogs Shimmer Cooper and Mabel Lansing), these charming dogs strut their stuff. Don't miss the chance to see the pups that help make this production a timeless favorite for all dog lovers!

This production is Directed and Choreographed by Morgaine Ford-Workman, Music Directed by Susan den Outer, Produced by Diana Bilyk, and Assistant & Technical Directed by Wren Workman.

To experience the sparkle, spirit, and determination of Legally Blonde: The Musical, this production will be presented at Zlock Performing Arts Center at Bucks County Community College. Performances will be on Thursday, 8/6, Friday 8/7, and Saturday 8/8 at 7:30 PM. Matinees will be on Saturday 8/8 and Sunday 8/9 at 2:00 PM. Grab your tickets, wear your favorite pink, and join us for a show that's as smart as it is spectacular. It's a performance you won't want to miss! Tickets may be purchased at this link https://newtownac.booktix.com/dept/Main/e/LB

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