SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to Open at Allens Lane Art Center with Pretzel Theater Co.

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In collaboration with Allens Lane Art Center, Pretzel Theater Company is proud to present a powerful and poignant journey with Songs For A New World with Music and Lyrics by award winning American composer Jason Robert Brown. Directed by Josh Tull with music direction by Cheri Tigh, Songs For A New World, will run July 24-August 2, 2026; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. It is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Songs for a New World began as a collection of songs written by composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown during his early years in New York. Working with director Daisy Prince, Brown shaped the material into a theatrical song cycle centered on people confronting moments of change, uncertainty and choice. Although the original production played only 28 performances, its cast recording introduced the score to a global audience.'Stars and the Moon,' one of its best-known songs, has since been recorded by artists including Audra McDonald and Betty Buckley.

Rather than following one continuous plot, Songs for a New World introduces a series of characters from different times and places, each standing at a turning point. Blending pop, gospel, jazz and contemporary musical theatre, the show explores the choices people make when faced with a defining moment and the life they know suddenly changes, forcing them to decide what comes next.

Josh Tull makes his directorial debut with both Pretzel Theater Company and at Allens Lane Art Center with Songs for a New World. Recent directing credits include Newsies and Catch Me If You Can for Bigfork Summer Playhouse, Carrie: The Musical, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and Next to Normal for Old Academy Players.

The stellar cast includes: Kristen Dennison and Galadriel Sevener as Woman 1, Christie Fischer and Alyssia Sims as Woman 2, CJ Fischer as Man 1, and Ryan Baber as Man 2.

The show's Music Direction is by Cheri Tigh who also recently music directed Carrie: The Musical at Old Academy Players. Ticket price is $20 per person and can be purchased online from Allens Lane Art Center.

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