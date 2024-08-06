News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SMOOTH: A SOLO QUEER NOIR MUSICAL, BITCH To Premiere At The 2024 Cannonball And Philadelphia Fringe Festi

Written and performed by Dan Kitrosser, the show is the winner of last year's Fringie Award for Best Cabaret/Nightlife.

By: Aug. 06, 2024
SMOOTH: A SOLO QUEER NOIR MUSICAL, BITCH To Premiere At The 2024 Cannonball And Philadelphia Fringe Festi Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Hold onto your hats, because SMOOTH a solo queer noir musical unlike anything you've ever seen, is about to make its dazzling debut!

LATEST NEWS

THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD Comes To Inis Nua Theatre Company
Final Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - NEWSIES vs. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
PCS Theater Presents Woodstock-Inspired A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
CINDY OF ARC Comes To Philadelphia Fringe Festival In September

Written and performed by the irrepressible Dan Kitrosser, winner of last year's Fringie Award for Best Cabaret/Nightlife, this show promises to turn the film noir genre on its head with a riotous blend of humor, gender play, and mind-bending twists.

About the Show:

ALL THE DICS ARE MISSING!

That's right, folks-Private Investigator Willy Blough is on the case to uncover the mystery behind the vanishing detectives in this audacious, hilarious, and ferociously queer send-up of classic noir. In "SMOOTH," Kitrosser dons multiple hats, embodying every character with a fierce, singular energy in this solo spectacle that puts the ME in FemME Fatale. With gender-bending performances, interactive moments, and more twists than a contortionists' orgy, this show is a theatrical thrill ride like no other.

Tickets:

$25 with a Pay What You Can option
Purchase Tickets Here

Location:

Christ Church Neighborhood Playhouse - The Harding Room
20 N American St., Philadelphia PA 19106

Dates and Times:

Friday, September 20 @ 7:00pm
Saturday, September 21 @ 8:30pm
Sunday, September 22 @ 2:30pm
Friday, September 27 @ 7:00pm
Saturday, September 28 @ 2:30pm
Sunday, September 29 @ 5:30pm




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos