SMOOTH: A SOLO QUEER NOIR MUSICAL, BITCH To Premiere At The 2024 Cannonball And Philadelphia Fringe Festi

Hold onto your hats, because SMOOTH a solo queer noir musical unlike anything you've ever seen, is about to make its dazzling debut!
Written and performed by the irrepressible Dan Kitrosser, winner of last year's Fringie Award for Best Cabaret/Nightlife, this show promises to turn the film noir genre on its head with a riotous blend of humor, gender play, and mind-bending twists.
ALL THE DICS ARE MISSING!
That's right, folks-Private Investigator Willy Blough is on the case to uncover the mystery behind the vanishing detectives in this audacious, hilarious, and ferociously queer send-up of classic noir. In "SMOOTH," Kitrosser dons multiple hats, embodying every character with a fierce, singular energy in this solo spectacle that puts the ME in FemME Fatale. With gender-bending performances, interactive moments, and more twists than a contortionists' orgy, this show is a theatrical thrill ride like no other.
$25 with a Pay What You Can option
Christ Church Neighborhood Playhouse - The Harding Room
20 N American St., Philadelphia PA 19106
Friday, September 20 @ 7:00pm
Saturday, September 21 @ 8:30pm
Sunday, September 22 @ 2:30pm
Friday, September 27 @ 7:00pm
Saturday, September 28 @ 2:30pm
Sunday, September 29 @ 5:30pm
