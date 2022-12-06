Rosy's Cafe Brings New Breakfast Taco, Coffee and Lunch Spot to Rittenhouse

FCM Hospitality and Avram Hornik announced the grand opening of Rosy's Cafe in Rittenhouse neighborhood, located next to Rosy's Taco Shop. Philadelphia's newest breakfast destination is located at 2218 Walnut Street. The charming cafe has warm and cozy vibes and colorful artwork, with a menu that focuses on simple yet flavorful breakfast and lunch dishes inspired by the team members that prepare them. Mexican-inspired, Philadelphia-infused menu items include made-to-order breakfast tacos, aromatic drinks, hearty burritos, and filling tortas. Rosy's Cafe culinary offerings include a range of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. For seating, look for 20 indoor seats to start, with additional outdoor seating available once weather permits. Look for hours to start 7 days a week, from 7:00am to 3:00pm, for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery utilizing GrubHub, UberEats, or DoorDash. For more information, visit rosyscafeandtaco.com or visit @rosystacocafe on instagram and facebook.

From the kitchen, look for a focus on coffee and breakfast tacos, designed to provide the perfect way for anyone to start their day. Guests that want a casual, hearty meal, need to look no further than to try one of the delectable tortas, a classic Mexican street food. The THIQ tocino, huevo y queso offers a classic approach to this crowd favorite. However, one of the showcase dishes from the menu is the Mexican "monte-cristo". The Monte Cristo provides a sweet, savory, crunchy, soft mash up that keeps patrons wanting more. This club-sandwich-esque breakfast stack offers layers of egg battered bread, ham, bacon, avocado, chihuahua cheese, and chipotle mayo, all finished with a dusting of powdered sugar.

For standout dishes, Rosy's Cafe wants to be known for their classic breakfast tacos, featuring a variety of proteins, with a handful of specialty offerings. The Philly Special is sure to be a crowd favorite, with cheesy eggs, fried Lancaster scrapple, Valentina hot sauce, and crispy potatoes served on corn tortillas

Rosy's Cafe has a variety of cold and hot drink selections perfect to start the day or to keep the day running. Rosy's Cafe proudly uses OX coffee, a Philadelphia based, independent, specialty coffee roaster. OX coffee was selected as the bean of choice due to their amazing high-quality products that are harvested, processed and roasted using sustainable and organic practices. Even non-coffee drinkers will want to warm up with a cup of cafe de olla, a traditional Mexican coffee which is sweetened and spiced as it is brewed to provide the perfect amount of sweetness and strength.

For a unique beverage option, be sure to check out the refreshing coco frio, an iced espresso drink with coconut water, or Abelita's hot mocha, a perfect blend of espresso and house made Mexican-chocolate mocha.

Drinks are available to go, but guests may want to consider dining in as all drinks (which range from $3-$4.50) come served with a yummy, housemade churro.



This cozy cafe opens with 20 indoor seats, with limited outdoor seating available, weather permitting. Inside, guests will find eye-catching canvas prints created to highlight the Mexican inspired roots of the cafe. Stunning images featuring two modern Puebla, Mexico street art and one colorful image provided by Chef Jugo Stevcic snapped during his last visit to Mexico City. The energy and influence of the Rosy's Cafe team is infused into every sense of this new venture. From the initial greeting of the rich smell of freshly ground and brewed coffee, the sounds of lively music (or cheers if a soccer match is on), and the visual sensation of Mexican influenced wall art, guests will be engulfed in the feeling of community.



Rosy's Cafe is open daily for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery utilizing GrubHub, Uber Eats and DoorDash from 7:00am to 3:00pm. Rosy's Café is located next door to Rosy's Taco Bar at 2218 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA.

Rosy's Cafe is Rittenhouse's newest corner breakfast and lunch destination. Rosy's Cafe: coffee and breakfast tacos, opens early to offer delicious Mexican-inspired breakfast items including made-to-order breakfast tacos, aromatic drinks, and filling tortas. With vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options all available, Rosy's Cafe was created to set an awesome tone for any and everyone's day. Rosy's Cafe is located next door to Rosy's Taco Bar at 2218 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA. Rosy's Cafe is open daily, 7 AM - 3 PM, with Rosy's Taco Takeout available daily for pickup from Noon - 1 AM. For more information visit www.rosystacobar.com. or call 267.858.4561 .

FCM Hospitality is a Philadelphia-based hospitality and entertainment company, managing bars, restaurants and seasonal pop-ups throughout the region. The company is owned by Avram Hornik, a leader with more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, who has developed some the city's most popular permanent and temporary venues such as Morgan's Pier, Concourse Dance Bar, Harper's Garden, Rosy's Taco Bar, Winterfest, and the 2013 PHS Pop-up Garden. For more information about FCM Hospitality, visit fcmhospitality.com or call 215.568.1616.