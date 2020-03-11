Roosevelt Poets Will Present Poetry Readings in Celebration of Earth Day 50th Anniversary

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day and Poetry Month, the Roosevelt Poets will present readings, as they describe "from haiku to hypertext, lyrics to micrologues, dealing indigenous truth..."

Poets include David Keller, Rod Tulloss, Wes Czyzewski, David Sten Herrstrom, Ron Kostar, Silent Lotus, and Judith McNally

Ticket price includes same-day museum admission and light refreshments

This program is made possible, in part, by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through funding from the Mercer County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.





