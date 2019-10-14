Ron White Returns On The State Theatre In February

For the first time in three seasons, comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White returns to the State Theatre in Easton. His February 15, 2020 performance marks his eighth time gracing the stage at the historic venue.

Show time is 7:00 PM. Tickets are $59/$49 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. VIP packages are available. Sponsored by CAT Country 96.

Tickets are available now to State Theatre Members and go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 18 at 10AM. The State Theatre is holding special Box Office hours today (Columbus Day) from 10AM until 2 PM.

Ron White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but has long since established himself as a star in his own right. Over the past 15 years, White has been one of the top grossing stand-up comedians on tour in the country. His comedy recordings have sold over 14 million units (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), he's been nominated for three Grammys, and was featured in the Cameron Crowe Showtime Series, "Roadies." Ron released his book, Ron "Tater Salad" White: I Had the Right to Remain Silent...But I Didn't Have the Ability, which landed him on the New York Times Best Seller List.

Audience members at White's shows might notice a change in the stage set up - while the ever-present cigar remains, Ron has decided to forego his signature scotch drink, in favor of a glass of tequila. In fact, he enjoyed the taste so much, he bought the company. Fans can purchase their very own bottle of Number Juan Tequila, by visiting www.TatersTequila.com.

Ron White is a classic storyteller; relaying tales from his real life ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas, to sharing stories of his daily life, to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. Touring nearly nonstop since the Blue Collar days, the masterful artist shows no signs of slowing down.

For more, visit www.tatersalad.com





