Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Come to The State Theatre

Ringo Starr is hitting the road for a North American tour with his current All Starr Band featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart. The tour will bring Ringo back to the State Theatre in Easton for the first time since 2012 with a performance on Saturday, June 6th.

Show time is at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $249/$189/$149/$119/$79 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by 99.9 The Hawk. There is a six ticket limit per patron.

Tickets go on sale to State Theatre Members on Tuesday, February 25th at 10AM and to the general public on Friday, February 28th at 10AM. State Theatre Memberships can be purchased at any time and begin at $75 for one year.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of Ringo's 20th studio record, What's My Name. The title track is a rousing anthem written by a returning All Starr Band member, Colin Hay, that turns a familiar chant from Ringo's live shows into a rousing rocker sure to be a future crowd-pleaser.

The record is the latest in a series of heartfelt and homespun records that Starr has produced in his home studio and a distinguished, ever-changing yet often repeating cast of musical characters and friends playing along with Ringo. Those friends include Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, Dave Stewart, Benmont Tench, Steve Lukather, Nathan East, Colin Hay, Richard Page, Warren Ham, Windy Wagner, Kari Kimmel and more.

Ringo also just released Another Day In The Life, the third in his series of books with Genesis Publications, that follows the sell-out success of Postcards From The Boys (2003) and Photograph (2013), and features previously unpublished collection of his photographs, captioned with his own thoughts and anecdotes.

Reflecting his love of music, travel and nature, Another Day In The Life shows us the world as seen through Ringo's eyes. From Los Angeles to Tokyo and everywhere in between, many of Ringo's observational images celebrate the quirkiness of life. Other photographs are taken behind the scenes during historic events, such as Ringo's acceptance of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and his return to New York's Plaza Hotel, 50 years after The Beatles first visited the USA. Joined by Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh and a host of All Starr friends, in Another Day In The Life Ringo Starr shares personal moments from a legendary life in music, and offers a unique and inspiring look at the world around us. View the book at RingoStarrBook.com

Last November, Mayor John Mirisch of Beverly Hills welcomed Sir Ringo Starr and Lady Starkey, joined by family and friends, at the dedication of Starr's "Peace & Love" sculpture - which will now permanently reside at the Beverly Hills Garden Park on Santa Monica and Canon. Standing eight feet tall and weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, the polished stainless steel sculpture replicates the hand gesture Ringo adopted in 1969. "Peace & Love" is a message that has become synonymous with Ringo's name, and he has dedicated his birthday, July 7, towards spreading that message - last year celebrating "Peace & Love" events in nearly 30 countries around the world. Ringo hopes that this gift will be a lasting way to carry the message of Peace & Love forward in a place he has called home for many years.





