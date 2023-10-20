Renowned American Baritone Timothy McDevitt To Lead Reading Symphony Holiday Pops

McDevitt has both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Juilliard and is a truly versatile performer making waves in both opera and musical theatre.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Renowned American Baritone Timothy McDevitt To Lead Reading Symphony Holiday Pops

The Reading Symphony Orchestra has announced that renowned American baritone Timothy McDevitt will be leading "Pops Home for the Holidays" on Saturday December 9th at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading.

McDevitt has both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Juilliard and is a truly versatile performer making waves in both opera and musical theatre. https://www.timothymcdevitt.com

The Boyertown Area Senior High School Select choir will be joining for this festive performance. Reading Symphony Orchestra music director Andrew Constantine conducts.

For more details and ticket information, visit Click Here




